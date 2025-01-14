‘Outlander’ Finale: Jamie Reunites With William & Lord John as Claire Fights for Life (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sam Heughan, Charles Vandervaart, David Berry, and Silvia Presente in the 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Outlander

 More

Outlander‘s Season 7 finale is nearly here and Starz is unveiling a closer look at what fans can anticipate from the installment titled “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”

As fans last saw, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was battling for her life after being shot by a stray bullet in the penultimate episode, which saw Denzell (Joey Phillips) take on the high-stakes task of performing surgery to save her. By her side for the ordeal was her distraught husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) who looks a little less burdened in the newly unveiled photos.

The logline for the finale teases Denzell’s challenge of performing Claire’s dangerous surgery with the skills he’s learned from her, along with William (Charles Vandervaart) asking for help from an unexpected source in his mission to help save Jane (Silvia Presente). Additionally, the photos below, tease Jamie’s reconnection with Lord John Grey (David Berry), a reunion with William, and much more.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come, and don’t miss the Outlander Season 7 finale when it arrives on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7 Finale, Friday, January 17, 8/7c, Starz

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

A blanketed figure resembling Claire looks out on a new day. Has she recovered or is this merely a dream? Only time will tell.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Meanwhile, Jamie waits by her side to see if she’ll pull through.

Joey Phillips in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Denzell also stands by to see if his surgical skills have had the desired impact.

David Berry and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Lord John Grey pays Jamie a visit.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Jamie looks serious as he greets another visitor.

Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

That visitor happens to be his estranged biological son, William.

Sam Heughan and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Can the pair make amends during this difficult time?

Izzy Meikle-Small, John Bell, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Ian (John Bell) check in with Jamie.

Izzy Meikle-Small and John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Newlyweds Rachel and Ian share an embrace.

Silvia Presente in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Meanwhile, Jane sits as her fate remains uncertain.

Silvia Presente in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

She exchanges words with an unknown stranger.

Charles Vandervaart and David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Can William resolve his anger towards adoptive father Lord John?

Charles Vandervaart and David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

It seems as if they’re on a path of reconciliation.

Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

William gears up for what appears to be a break-in as he dons a bandana while brandishing a weapon.

Florrie May Wilkinson in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Jane’s younger sister Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson) looks distraught.

Florrie May Wilkinson and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Can William help to comfort her?

Diarmaid Murtagh and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
Starz

Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) and Roger (Richard Rankin) remain lost in time. Can Brianna (Sophie Skelton) find them?

Outlander (2014)

Caitriona Balfe

Charles Vandervaart

Diarmaid Murtagh

Florrie May Wilkinson

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Silvia Presente




