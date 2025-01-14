Outlander‘s Season 7 finale is nearly here and Starz is unveiling a closer look at what fans can anticipate from the installment titled “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”

As fans last saw, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was battling for her life after being shot by a stray bullet in the penultimate episode, which saw Denzell (Joey Phillips) take on the high-stakes task of performing surgery to save her. By her side for the ordeal was her distraught husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) who looks a little less burdened in the newly unveiled photos.

The logline for the finale teases Denzell’s challenge of performing Claire’s dangerous surgery with the skills he’s learned from her, along with William (Charles Vandervaart) asking for help from an unexpected source in his mission to help save Jane (Silvia Presente). Additionally, the photos below, tease Jamie’s reconnection with Lord John Grey (David Berry), a reunion with William, and much more.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come, and don’t miss the Outlander Season 7 finale when it arrives on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7 Finale, Friday, January 17, 8/7c, Starz