‘Outlander’: Go Behind the Scenes of Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Outlander Season 6 Premiere event Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starzplay; Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

Outlander Season 6 is around the corner and excitement reached fever pitch as the stars gathered for the world premiere on February 24.

While star Caitriona Balfe participated stateside with executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, most of the Outlander team celebrated the long-awaited premiere from the main red carpet in London. Along with Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle, the event also made way for the inclusion of new stars.

Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds were all in attendance, representing the Christie family, the newest settlers of Fraser’s Ridge. TV Insider’s presence was felt on the carpet as Kate Hahn got up close with the stars in the press line, where they posed with TV Guide Magazine‘s Outlander issues including the Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue (still available for order at OutlanderForever.com).

Catch a peek of Heughan on the carpet in the video, above, and scroll through some fabulous behind-the-scenes shots from Outlander‘s Season 6 world premiere.

TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue is available for order online at OutlanderForever.com and nationwide on newsstands now.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz

outlander season 6 premiere red carpet sam heughan
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Debonair as ever, Outlander‘s leading man, Sam Heughan (known by fans as Jamie Fraser) was front and center for the London-set event.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Caitriona Balfe
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starzplay

Caitriona Balfe who will be back for more adventures as Claire Fraser in Season 6, sported a sleek look for photos on the premiere’s LA-based carpet.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Sophie Skelton
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Sophie Skelton, who portrays Brianna, was prim and proper on the red carpet with a sleek black gown, a striking necklace, and simple hair-bow.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Richard Rankin
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, was all buttoned-up with a bowtie on the premiere red carpet.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Sam Heughan
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Sam Heughan went blue for the red carpet, opting for a turtleneck instead of the traditional button-up and tie combo.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Caitriona Balfe
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starzplay

Despite not being able to attend the main premiere in London, Caitriona Balfe participated virtually alongside executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, as they took part in the Q&A with cast and crew attending in London.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere Diana Gabaldon
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon was in attendance at the London-based event.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere Maril Davis
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Series executive prodcuer Maril Davis was pretty in black on the red carpet.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere Cesar Domboy
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

César Domboy was all smiles while striking a pose on the premiere’s red carpet.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Steven Cree
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Steven Cree who plays Ian Murray in the time-traversing drama took on a more casual red carpet look for the premiere.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Paul Gorman
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Known for pulling double duty as twins Josiah and Keziah Beardsley, Paul Gorman was flying solo in a kilt at the premiere.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Lauren Lyle
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

Lauren Lyle who plays Marsali Fraser in the series was captured holding up TV Guide Magazine‘s latest issue featuring her costars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Caitlin O'Ryan
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Caitlin O’Ryan who plays Lizzie Wemyss on the series traded in her muted 18th-century garb for a bright pink frock at the premiere.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere Mark Lewis Jones
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay

Mark Lewis Jones joins the series for Season 6 as Tom Christie, a man from Jamie’s past. He was among the many stars posing for photos at the premiere.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Alexander Vlahos
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Alexander Vlahos, who joins the show as Alan Christie in Season 6, throws up a peace sign on the red carpet.

outlander season 6 premiere jessica reynolds
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

Jessica Reynolds was runway ready on the red carpet, a far cry from her timid new character Malva Christie in the upcoming season

Outlander Season 6 premiere Lauren Lyle Cesar Domboy
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

Onscreen couple, Lauren Lyle and César Domboy reunited on the Outlander Season 6 premiere red carpet.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Mark Lewis Jones and Alexander Vlahos
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

It’s a Christie family reunion for Mark Lewis Jones and Alexander Vlahos who shared a sweet moment on the premiere’s red carpet.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Sophie Skelton Richard Rankin
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin were all smiles while chatting with press at the premiere together.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere Sam Heughan
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

From the press line, Sam Heughan checks out TV Guide Magazine‘s latest Outlander issues including the Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere cast
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

The Outlander team came together for a group shot on the premiere red carpet.

Outlander Season 6 Premiere Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay

Onscreen father-daughter duo, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan got involved at the premiere’s Q&A panel.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay

It was a TV family affair as Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin posed together for this red carpet photo opp.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Lauren Lyle
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay

Lauren Lyle posed during the afterparty, showing off her green gown that could remind viewers of the Scottish landscapes often featured in Outlander.

Outlander Season 6 premiere Richard Rankin Jessica Reynolds
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay

Richard Rankin and Jessica Reynolds gathered for a photo together at the afterparty.

Outlander Season 6 premiere afterparty Sophie Skelton
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay

Sophie Skelton donned a more casual gown for the premiere afterparty.

