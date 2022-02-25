‘Outlander’: Go Behind the Scenes of Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Outlander Season 6 is around the corner and excitement reached fever pitch as the stars gathered for the world premiere on February 24.

While star Caitriona Balfe participated stateside with executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, most of the Outlander team celebrated the long-awaited premiere from the main red carpet in London. Along with Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle, the event also made way for the inclusion of new stars.

Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds were all in attendance, representing the Christie family, the newest settlers of Fraser’s Ridge. TV Insider’s presence was felt on the carpet as Kate Hahn got up close with the stars in the press line, where they posed with TV Guide Magazine‘s Outlander issues including the Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue (still available for order at OutlanderForever.com).

Catch a peek of Heughan on the carpet in the video, above, and scroll through some fabulous behind-the-scenes shots from Outlander‘s Season 6 world premiere.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz