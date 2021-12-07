‘Outlander’: Every Official Season 6 Photo Released So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie
Starz

Outlander‘s Season 6 premiere grows closer and closer with each passing week, but as viewers await the show’s return, Starz is giving them plenty of content to quench their thirst.

So far, several photos for the upcoming season have already been revealed, hinting at what’s to come for Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of the Frasers. Along with episodic images, Starz has also released several stunning character portraits featuring the North Carolina-dwelling family.

Set against the brewing Revolutionary War, the Frasers will pick things up where Season 5 left off as Claire reels from her kidnapping by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his men. As she and Jamie continue their fight to protect the ones they love, they’ll encounter other challenges from life in Colonial America.

'Outlander': See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)See Also

'Outlander': See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and more stars offer a peek behind the Starz series' curtain.

When tensions flare on their own settlement at Fraser’s Ridge, the family will deal with the reality of feeling like outsiders in their own home. Below, we’re rounding up some of the revealing first-look Season 6 photos that have been released so far by Starz.

They’ll have to hold fans over until the show returns in March 2020. In the meantime, scroll down for a peek at the Frasers and some of the Ridge’s newcomers as Season 6 approaches.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz

Outlander Season 6 cast
Starz

It’s a family affair in this group portrait featuring Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Young Ian (John Bell).

Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan
Starz

Claire and Jamie are still just as lovely as ever against the Colonial backdrop of Fraser’s Ridge. The support for one another is evident in their stance for this portrait.

Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe Claire
Starz

Claire is poised as ever and exudes confidence despite her Season 5 hardship, in this character portrait. Could those greens be part of her medical efforts on the Ridge?

Outlander Season 6 Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser
Starz

Jamie’s love for horses shines through in this portrait as he makes a serious pose in front of some riding gear.

Oultander Season 6 Sophie Skelton as Brianna
Starz

Brianna looks pensive in this character portrait which seems to tease she’ll be doing more sketching in Season 6. The question is, are they artistic or relating to engineering situations on the Ridge?

Outlander Season 6 Richard Rankin as Roger
Starz

Roger takes a seat on the steps of a Fraser’s Ridge cabin and his pose suggests a scholarly air to the historian’s presence.

Outlander Season 6 John Bell
Starz

Young Ian is sticking close to the Ridge despite his clear connection to the Mohawk, with whom he spent time between Seasons 4 and 5. Will he remain with his family or will his free spirit be driven somewhere else?

Outlander Season 6 Jessica Reynolds, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vlahos
Starz

Malva (Jessica Reynolds), Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), and Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos) are Fraser’s Ridge’s latest settlers who will stir up drama with their hosts. As a person from Jamie’s past, Tom is likely to know more of the Highlander’s weaknesses than others living on the Ridge.

Outlander Season 6 Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan
Starz

Brianna shares a sweet moment with her parents Claire and Jamie. But as with most things on Outlander, the good times can’t last forever.

Outlander Season 6 Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton as Roger and Brianna
Starz

Roger and Brianna appear to be closer than ever even amid the Revolutionary War’s encroachment. Could they be sticking around in the past for good?

Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie
Starz

Claire and Jamie continue to prove that they’re stronger together as the couple enjoys an intimate moment alone. No matter what’s thrown their way, this duo has each others’ backs.

Outlander Season 6 Richard Rankin as Roger
Starz

Roger has a fearful look in his eye as he wades through water carrying a bundle that appears to be a baby. Could it be Brianna and his? Only time will tell.

Outlander - Starz

Outlander where to stream

Outlander

Alexander Vlahos

Caitriona Balfe

Jessica Reynolds

John Bell

Mark Lewis Jones

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton