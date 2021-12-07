‘Outlander’: Every Official Season 6 Photo Released So Far

Outlander‘s Season 6 premiere grows closer and closer with each passing week, but as viewers await the show’s return, Starz is giving them plenty of content to quench their thirst.

So far, several photos for the upcoming season have already been revealed, hinting at what’s to come for Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of the Frasers. Along with episodic images, Starz has also released several stunning character portraits featuring the North Carolina-dwelling family.

Set against the brewing Revolutionary War, the Frasers will pick things up where Season 5 left off as Claire reels from her kidnapping by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his men. As she and Jamie continue their fight to protect the ones they love, they’ll encounter other challenges from life in Colonial America.

When tensions flare on their own settlement at Fraser’s Ridge, the family will deal with the reality of feeling like outsiders in their own home. Below, we’re rounding up some of the revealing first-look Season 6 photos that have been released so far by Starz.

They’ll have to hold fans over until the show returns in March 2020. In the meantime, scroll down for a peek at the Frasers and some of the Ridge’s newcomers as Season 6 approaches.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz