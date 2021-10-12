Which ‘Outlander’ Stars Are Returning for Season 6?

Outlander fans may be going through a lengthy Droughtlander due to COVID-19, but a new year brings new episodes as Season 6 sets an early 2022 premiere.

Production on the fan-favorite time-traversing romantic drama was delayed for health and safety reasons, but after wrapping earlier in 2021, Season 6 is a lot closer to arriving. As we look ahead to the new episodes, we’re wondering, which stars will be part of the Season 6 fray?

Below, we break down which stars are guaranteed to return, which newbies are stopping by, and examine strong possibilities, ranging from main couple Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to extended Fraser family members. See which stars are most likely to be back when Season 6 kicks off … eventually.

