Which ‘Outlander’ Stars Are Returning for Season 6?

Outlander fans may be going through a lengthy Droughtlander due to COVID-19, but a new year brings new episodes as Season 6 sets an early 2022 premiere.

Production on the fan-favorite time-traversing romantic drama was delayed for health and safety reasons, but after wrapping earlier in 2021, Season 6 is a lot closer to arriving. As we look ahead to the new episodes, we’re wondering, which stars will be part of the Season 6 fray?

Below, we break down which stars are guaranteed to return, which newbies are stopping by, and examine strong possibilities, ranging from main couple Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to extended Fraser family members. See which stars are most likely to be back when Season 6 kicks off … eventually.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Early 2022, Starz

outlander season 5 claire caitriona balfe
Starz

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

What would Outlander be without its main character? Dr. Claire Fraser isn’t going anywhere! Caitriona Balfe will return for Season 6.

Outlander 5 Sam Heughan Jamie Fraser
Starz

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

The Highlander known by fans as “the king of men” is surely sticking around as viewers look forward to Sam Heughan’s return as Jamie Fraser.

Outlander Season 5 Sophie Skelton Bree
Starz

Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie

After attempting to return to the 1900s, Bree found herself unable to leave the 18th century where her parents have settled. And so Bree will settle in for a while, maintaining Sophie Skelton‘s continued role in Season 6.

Outlander Season 5 Richard Rankin Roger
Starz

Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie

Sticking by his wife’s side, Roger Mackenzie will continue to remain a key player in Outlander‘s ensemble. Catch Richard Rankin among the show’s Season 6 ranks when the show returns.

outlander season 5 cesar domboy fergus
Starz

César Domboy as Fergus Fraser

The last time fans saw Fergus, he was settling into life at Fraser’s Ridge with his adoptive parents, wife, and kids. Season 6 wouldn’t be the same without César Domboy‘s presence, and thankfully he’ll continue to occupy screens when the show returns.

Outlander Lauren Lyle Season 5 Marsali
Starz

Lauren Lyle as Marsali Fraser

In Season 5, Marsali took up post as Claire’s medical apprentice at the Ridge, and we’re hoping to see that continue in Season 6. Luckily, fans will get to see what’s in store for her as Lauren Lyle reprises her role for the upcoming episodes.

Outlander Season 5 John Bell Ian
Starz

John Bell as "Young" Ian Murray

Young Ian surprised his family in Season 5 by returning to the Ridge after joining the Mohawk up north, and he’ll be sticking around a little while longer. Now that he knows Claire and Bree’s time-traveling secrets, we can’t wait to see how that impacts John Bell‘s presence in the series moving forward.

Outlander Season 6 Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie
Starz

Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

Mark Lewis Jones joins the mix as Tom Christie in Season 6. The Fraser’s Ridge transplant has a past connected to Jamie as they were both prisoners in Ardsmuir at the same time. Old tensions resurface upon his arrival as Tom moves his Protestant family to North Carolina.

Outlander Season 6 Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie
Starz

Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie

Malva is Tom’s daughter who finds herself entranced by Claire’s medical work and begins an apprenticeship with the Fraser family matriarch in Season 6. The catch? Malva’s interest in Claire’s modern sensibilities could get her into trouble with her conservative dad.

Outlander Season 6 Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie
Starz

Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie

Brother to Malva and son to Tom, Allan (played by series newcomer Vlahos) is described as headstrong and wary of strangers. His protective side will be on full display as the Christies move to Fraser’s Ridge.

outlander season 6 caitlin oryan
Starz

Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

Brianna’s pal and Fraser’s Ridge inhabitant Lizzie is also back for Season 6. What’s in store for her remains to be seen though.

Outlander Paul Gorman
Starz

Paul Gorman as Josiah & Kezzie Beardsley

Paul Gorman will return to play twins Josiah and Kezzie as teased in behind-the-scenes photos. While Starz hasn’t revealed much regarding his characters’ storylines, fans could be in store for something interesting should the season follow its literary inspiration closely.

Outlander Season 5 David Berry Lord John Grey
Starz

David Berry as Lord John Grey

While we saw more of Lord John Grey in Season 5, he was departing for England amid the rising tensions in the American colonies. This could determine whether or not David Berry will appear in his beloved role, but we’re hopeful he could return in some capacity, even if for a one-episode stint.

Outlander Season 5 Maria Doyle Kennedy
Starz

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Aunt Jocasta

Considering Aunt Jocasta’s reputable presence in North Carolina, it would only make sense for Maria Doyle Kennedy to pop up in Season 6. But stay tuned as she has yet to appear in any promotional material for the latest chapter.

