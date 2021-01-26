9 Essential ‘Outlander’ Season 4 Episodes to Stream on Netflix

Meaghan Darwish
outlander Season 4 netflix
Starz

Outlander fans, get ready: Season 4 drops on Netflix January 27. (Do we know what you’re binging this weekend? Yes, yes we do.)

Season 4 comes on the heels of the star-crossed lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe)’s great reunion, and these episodes center in part on the couple settling in pre-revolutionary North Carolina.

The season also follows their adult daughter, Briana (Sophie Skelton), who continues to explore her relationship with Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin). Throw in some villains and old familiar faces, and Season 4 is a pretty great ride.

Below, we round up the essential must-see episodes from the season to check out on Netflix.

outlander season 4 jamie claire
Starz

"America the Beautiful" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Season 4’s premiere episode picks up where Season 3’s North Carolina shipwreck left off as Jamie and Claire settle into life in America, which of course, has its share of dangers. What makes this episode a must is the introduction of pirate Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), who becomes a recurring figure throughout the show.

outlander Season 4 roger brianna
Starz

"The False Bride" (Season 4, Episode 3)

While Jamie and Claire look for a more permanent arrangement in North Carolina, which eventually leads to the settling of Fraser’s Ridge, daughter Briana goes on a road trip with Roger, who has flown from Scotland to visit her in America. Together, they’ll explore their relationship against the backdrop of a 1960s North Carolina Highlander festival.

Outlander Season 4 Claire Murtagh
Starz

"Savages" (Season 4, Episode 5)

As life at Fraser’s Ridge takes shape, Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) look for potential settlers as Claire deals with a nightmare medical case in the woods. But the episode also stages a sweet reunion, as Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) comes back into the Frasers’ lives.

outlander season 4 jamie willie
Starz

"Blood of My Blood" (Season 4, Episode 6)

Visitors are rare given Jamie and Claire’s isolated cabin, but friend Lord John Grey (David Berry), along with his adopted son, Willie (Oliver Finnegan) finds them. If you recall, Willie is Jamie’s “bastard” son, who he cared for deeply at Helwater, but left for fear that people would recognize their resemblance. Along with this special reunion, Claire gets to know Lord John Grey a little better when the Brit comes down with an illness.

Outlander Season 4 - Caitlin O'Ryan and Sophie Skelton as Lizzy and Brianna
Starz

"Down the Rabbit Hole" (Season 4, Episode 7)

This pivotal episode follows Bree through space and time as she follows her parents into the 18th century. Bree’s taken in by Laoghaire (Nell Hudson), both unaware of their Jamie/Claire connection. As Bree gains her strength, she also has to reconcile with Frank’s (Tobias Menzies) feelings towards her mother’s relationship with Jamie. Needless to say, it’s an episode with a lot to process.

Outlander Season 4 Roger Brianna
Starz

"Wilmington" (Season 4, Episode 8)

Both joyous and upsetting, this installment follows Jamie and Claire as they enjoy a night out in Wilmington. At the same time, Bree is found by Roger, who followed her through the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun after discovering a letter she left behind in the future. Moved by Roger’s gesture, the pair decides to take their relationship to the next step, but differing opinions lead to disastrous results.

outlander season 4 jamie brianna
Starz

"The Birds and the Bees" (Season 4, Episode 9)

If fans enjoyed Claire and Jamie’s Season 3 reunion that was 20 years in the making, they’re sure to enjoy this episode, which finds Bree reunited with her parents. Still dealing with trauma she endured just days before, Bree tries her best to settle into life at the Ridge, and viewers get to come along.

Outlander Season 4 Brianna Lord John Grey
Starz

"Providence" (Season 4, Episode 12)

Brie, in this action-packed episode, confronts a demon from her recent past with the help of Lord John Grey. Meanwhile, Roger is held captive by the Mohawk, where he meets a fellow prisoner and hears the man’s story.

outlander season 4 bree claire jamie
Starz

"Man of Worth" (Season 4, Episode 13)

Jamie and Claire attempt to rescue Roger from captivity in a tense exchange with the Mohawk as Bree goes through the challenge of childbirth back at River Run. Some tough choices are made from all involved in this tale, and to make matters more stressful,  revolution continues to spark across the colonies, hinting at the turmoil on the horizon.

Outlander (2014)

Caitriona Balfe

Duncan Lacroix

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton




