9 Essential ‘Outlander’ Season 4 Episodes to Stream on Netflix

Outlander fans, get ready: Season 4 drops on Netflix January 27. (Do we know what you’re binging this weekend? Yes, yes we do.)

Season 4 comes on the heels of the star-crossed lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe)’s great reunion, and these episodes center in part on the couple settling in pre-revolutionary North Carolina.

The season also follows their adult daughter, Briana (Sophie Skelton), who continues to explore her relationship with Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin). Throw in some villains and old familiar faces, and Season 4 is a pretty great ride.

Below, we round up the essential must-see episodes from the season to check out on Netflix.

