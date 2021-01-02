See How the ‘Outlander’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall in Season 1

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser in Season 5

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Season 1

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Season 5

Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser in Season 1

Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser in Season 5

Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall in Season 1

Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall in Season 4

Steven Cree as Ian Murray in Season 1

Steven Cree as Ian Murray in Season 4

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie in Season 1

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie in Season 4

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall in Season 2

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser in Season 5

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield in Season 2

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield in Season 5

Laura Donnelly as Ian Murray in Season 1

Laura Donnelly as Jenny Murray in Season 3

Everyone’s favorite time-traversing fantasy romance series Outlander may be in the midst of a droughtlander until Season 6 arrives, but it’s still a great time for fans as the show’s first three seasons stream on Netflix.

Looking back on the show’s beginnings — it debuted in 2014! — makes it clear to viewers just how much has changed since the premiere. Spanning more than 20 years in the tale of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) romance, Outlander has served up varying looks for its characters.

Click through the gallery above to see how much nine of the characters have changed from their first appearances to their most recent.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, Starz

