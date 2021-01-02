See How the ‘Outlander’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

Everyone’s favorite time-traversing fantasy romance series Outlander may be in the midst of a droughtlander until Season 6 arrives, but it’s still a great time for fans as the show’s first three seasons stream on Netflix.

Looking back on the show’s beginnings — it debuted in 2014! — makes it clear to viewers just how much has changed since the premiere. Spanning more than 20 years in the tale of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) romance, Outlander has served up varying looks for its characters.

