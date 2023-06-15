Countdown to ‘Outlander’ Day 7: Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe’s Other TV & Movie Roles

Caitriona Balfe in 'Ford v. Ferrari' and Sam Heughan in 'Love Again'
Merrick Morton / TM & copyright © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection; Giles Keyte / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection
Caitriona Balfe in Ford v. Ferrari and Sam Heughan in Love Again
Looking for a Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe fix between Outlander episodes? Check out their other shows and movies by scrolling down, below.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in 'Men In Kilts'
Starz Entertainment, LLC

Men in Kilts (Starz)

Sam Heughan and fellow Scot, Outlander costar Graham McTavish, road-tripped across Scotland in this 2021 docuseries to learn about the history and culture of their homeland. From sports to songs to superstitions, Sam and Graham uncover what makes the bonnie country so unique.

Sam Heughan in 'Suspect'
BritBox

Suspect (BritBox)

Heughan plays against type in this 2022 British crime series as Ryan, corrupt ex-partner to a detective (James Nesbitt) who’s searching for the truth behind his daughter’s death. “Ryan’s got pent-up aggression,” Heughan told TV Guide Magazine. “He’s quite unstable.”

Sam Heughan in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Spy Who Dumped Me (fubo TV)

In this 2018 action-comedy flick, best friends Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon) end up on the run after Audrey is dumped by her CIA boyfriend. Heughan plays charming MI6 agent Sebastian, who becomes an unlikely ally to the in-over-their-heads amateur spy duo.

Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Love Again'
Liam Daniel / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Love Again (VOD)

Falling in love through letters happens pretty regularly in the movies (see: You’ve Got Mail, The Notebook). In Heughan’s latest, his Rob gets a phone number that is receiving texts from Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who deals with the death of her fiancé by still sending him messages. The power of her words moves Rob to seek her out.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Belfast'
Rob Youngston / Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Belfast (Max)

Caitríona Balfe plays Ma, a working-class mother of two in Northern Ireland during the beginning of the Troubles in 1969. This 2021 movie — filmed primarily in black-and-white and set in the titular capital of Northern Ireland — is a semi-autobiographical look at writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s early years. Nominated for seven Academy Awards, Belfast took home the trophy for
Best Original Screenplay.

Dominic West and Caitriona Balfe in 'Money Monster'
TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection

Money Monster (Starz)

In this 2016 crime thriller, a TV finance expert (George Clooney) is taken hostage after a stock he recommended — IBIS Clear Capital — costs a man his life’s savings. Balfe (with Dominic West) costars as an IBIS communications officer who works to uncover why the stock cratered — before the situation can turn deadly.

Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale in 'Ford V Ferrari'
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ford v. Ferrari (Hulu)

Ford challenges American auto engineer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to build a race car capable of taking down rival Ferrari. Balfe (with Bale) plays Miles’ supportive wife, Mollie, in this 2019 film. She told Parade, “There is the teamwork that has to exist within a marriage for one person to achieve something great.”

Caitriona Balfe-'H+'

H+

One-third of humanity has a neural implant that connects their minds to the internet in this 2012 YouTube series set in a near-future. Balfe is Breanna, an exec at the Irish biotech company that created the device. When a hacker gets into their system, 33 percent of humanity is wiped out in a second.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan

