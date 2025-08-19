Outlander: Blood of My Blood is making way for a major moment as Julia (Hermione Corfield), mother of fan-favorite Claire (Caitriona Balfe), helps Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) future parents, Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater), connect under tough circumstances.

In a first look at Episode 4, “A Soldier’s Heart,” viewers are getting a taste of what they can anticipate from the forthcoming crossover as Julia serves as a go-between for loves Brian and Ellen. While additional details remain under wraps, fans did get a preview of what’s to come at the end of Episode 3, which hinted at a deal between Brian and Julia as her life and baby remained in jeopardy at Castle Leathers under the eye of Lord Lovat (Tony Curran).

Meanwhile, snippets from Julia and Henry’s (Jeremy Irvine) early romance teased the potential arrival of baby Claire as Julia cradled her seemingly growing stomach. As fans know by now, Julia and Henry had Claire before they time-traveled, leaving their young daughter behind to believe they’d died in the car accident that sent them hurdling down the river, only to cross paths with the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun.

Julia’s pregnancy with Claire, Henry’s lingering war trauma, and some exciting crossovers are just a taste of what’s being teased in 10 all-new photos below. Scroll down for a closer look at Blood of My Blood‘s latest episode and let us know what you hope to see from Julia crossing paths with Brian and Ellen as she helps bring the couple together despite Ellen’s betrothal to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden).