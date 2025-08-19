‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Julia Helps Brian & Ellen in Latest Look at Episode 4 (PHOTOS)

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1, Episode 4 photos
Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood is making way for a major moment as Julia (Hermione Corfield), mother of fan-favorite Claire (Caitriona Balfe), helps Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) future parents, Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater), connect under tough circumstances.

In a first look at Episode 4, “A Soldier’s Heart,” viewers are getting a taste of what they can anticipate from the forthcoming crossover as Julia serves as a go-between for loves Brian and Ellen. While additional details remain under wraps, fans did get a preview of what’s to come at the end of Episode 3, which hinted at a deal between Brian and Julia as her life and baby remained in jeopardy at Castle Leathers under the eye of Lord Lovat (Tony Curran).

Meanwhile, snippets from Julia and Henry’s (Jeremy Irvine) early romance teased the potential arrival of baby Claire as Julia cradled her seemingly growing stomach. As fans know by now, Julia and Henry had Claire before they time-traveled, leaving their young daughter behind to believe they’d died in the car accident that sent them hurdling down the river, only to cross paths with the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun.

Julia’s pregnancy with Claire, Henry’s lingering war trauma, and some exciting crossovers are just a taste of what’s being teased in 10 all-new photos below. Scroll down for a closer look at Blood of My Blood‘s latest episode and let us know what you hope to see from Julia crossing paths with Brian and Ellen as she helps bring the couple together despite Ellen’s betrothal to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden).

Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Julia takes her husband’s hand while sitting at home in 20th-century England.

Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Julia seems to cradle her stomach, hinting at a possible pregnancy.

Jeremy Irvine in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

But will Henry struggle to cope with lingering trauma left over from World War I?

Terence Rae and Jeremy Irvine in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

In 18th-century Scotland, he speaks with young Arch Bug (Terence Rae).

Jeremy Irvine, Terence Rae, and Brian McCardie in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Will Henry find himself in hot water as he does business on behalf of Isaac Grant (Brian McCardie)? Only time will tell.

Tony Curran in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

Meanwhile, Lord Lovat roams Castle Leathers.

Jamie Roy and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

But it appears Julia will seek solace and escape with Brian as she helps him with Ellen.

Harriet Slater and Sam Retford in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

As for Clan MacKenzie, Ellen shares a moment with brother Dougal (Sam Retford).

Harriet Slater and Seamus McLean Ross in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

And she chats with her eldest brother and new laird, Colum (Séamus McLean Ross).

Harriet Slater and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1
Starz

But it seems like her most important conversation will be with Julia. Tune in to find out and don’t miss Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s latest episode when it airs on Starz.

