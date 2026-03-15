The Oscars are the biggest night in film, and the 98th annual ceremony hosted by Conan O’Brien made way for plenty of twists and turns as the winners were revealed on Sunday (March 15) night.

The evening started out with a bit of a shock as Weapons star Amy Madigan won big for Best Supporting Actress, and the surprises continued from there as snubs, fun twists, and other reveals kept viewers on their toes. Below, we’re breaking down some of the evening’s most jaw-dropping reveals.

From major wins to surprising appearances, scroll down for a closer look at the 2026 Oscars’ biggest snubs and surprises.

98th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC