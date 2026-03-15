Oscars 2026: A Tie, a Snub & More Major Surprises of the Night

Meaghan Darwish
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Oscars 2026 Snubs and Surprises
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Oscars are the biggest night in film, and the 98th annual ceremony hosted by Conan O’Brien made way for plenty of twists and turns as the winners were revealed on Sunday (March 15) night.

The evening started out with a bit of a shock as Weapons star Amy Madigan won big for Best Supporting Actress, and the surprises continued from there as snubs, fun twists, and other reveals kept viewers on their toes. Below, we’re breaking down some of the evening’s most jaw-dropping reveals.

From major wins to surprising appearances, scroll down for a closer look at the 2026 Oscars’ biggest snubs and surprises.

98th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC

Amy Madigan for the 2026 Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

SURPRISE: Amy Madigan for Best Supporting Actress

When it comes to horror, it’s a regularly overlooked genre in the Oscars nominee slate, so seeing Amy Madigan recognized, let alone the evening’s winner, was extremely thrilling. Although it was a close race with Madigan up against the likes of SinnersWunmi Mosaku and One Battle After Another‘s Teyana Taylor, it was a satisfying victory that even earned Madigan a standing ovation from Taylor.

Oscars 2026 Best Live Action Short Film tie
ABC

SURPRISE: A Tie for The Singers & Two People Exchanging Saliva

In a shocking twist, the Oscars made way for a rare tie in the category of Best Live Action Short Film. Announced by presenter Kumail NanjianiThe Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were the two films to win big. The titles beat out, Butcher’s Stain, A Friend of Dorothy, and Jane Austen’s Period Drama.

Delroy Lindo at the 2026 Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

SNUB: Delroy Lindo for Sinners

When it came to Best Supporting Actor, it appeared that Sinners star Delroy Lindo was the favored frontrunner, but in a shocking twist, absent nominee Sean Penn took the award for his work in One Battle After Another. Since he was absent, Penn’s award was accepted by last year’s winner and presenter, Kieran Culkin.

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Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien

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Audrey Nuna

Rei Ami

Miles Caton

Miles Caton

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Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland

Eric Gales

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Bobby Rush

Shaboozey

Shaboozey

Alice Smith

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