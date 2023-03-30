Clone Club, we have some great reasons to celebrate. Not only is Orphan Black celebrating its 10th anniversary (on March 30, and all five seasons are now streaming on AMC+), but we also now have photos from the new series in the world, Echoes, starring Krysten Ritter.

Orphan Black starred Tatiana Maslany in multiple roles: As Sarah, she watched as a woman who looked just like her, Beth, jumped off a train platform to her death, then became entangled in a clone conspiracy. Enter Alison, Cosima, Helena, and others, also played by Maslany. It also starred Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kristian Bruun, Evelyne Brochu, Kevin Hanchard, Ari Millen, Skyler Wexler, and Josh Vokey.

Now, Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter (who also serves as an executive producer) plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avan Jogia.

“A world like no other, Orphan Black has generated a passionate fanbase that, even 10 years later, has unparalleled enthusiasm for this groundbreaking series that featured complex and diverse characters within a truly compelling story,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+, in a statement. “With this milestone anniversary, we’re thrilled to give the Clone Club — and all viewers — a home to celebrate and relive the twists and turns as we get ready to usher in a whole new world in the franchise with Orphan Black: Echoes.”

Anna Fishko is creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker’s Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Scroll down to check out the photos from Echoes.

Orphan Black: Echoes, Series Premiere, TBA, AMC+