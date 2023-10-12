“We have to figure out who we are.” That’s what the trippy Orphan Black: Echoes trailer is all about, and let us just say, considering how much we loved the original series starring Tatiana Maslany as clones, we cannot wait to see where this ride takes us.

AMC Networks released the aforementioned first look at the upcoming highly-anticipated new sci-fi thriller in the same world as Orphan Black tied to New York Comic Con. The Orphan Black: Echoes, starring Krysten Ritter (who also serves as an executive producer), will debut on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America in 2024.

It has also been announced that Rya Kihlstedt and James Hiroyuki Liao have joined the cast as series regulars, while Reed Diamond will recur throughout the 10-episode first season.

The trailer begins with Ritter’s Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story who is trying to find her place in the world, opening her eyes. “You’re awake,” the perceptive but sensitive scientist (Keeley Hawes) who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice remarks. “Was I asleep?” Lucy asks. “Not exactly,” the scientist replies. “Can you tell me your name? Can you tell me what year it is?”

Lucy cannot, but there are flashes of blood, a knife, medical scans, and a lab. “What’s wrong with me? Why don’t I know who I am?” she asks. The scientist explains she might feel “a little disoriented” since she’s “been through a procedure.” Watch the full video above for more of a look at the world of Orphan Black: Echoes, described as “a completely unique copy of the original,” and what’s going on with Lucy.

The new series is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Amanda Fix plays Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself. She’s the newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents and described as tough as nails and a little reckless but brutally smart. Avan Jogia plays Lucy’s boyfriend Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father who has devoted his life to raising his daughter. He discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

As for the newest cast members, Kihlstedt portrays Eleanor, a brilliant, tough as nails, neuroscientist, who is deeply loyal to the people she’s close to, including her wife and their son. She was raised by working-class parents, and nothing was ever handed to her. She is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research. Hiroyuki Liao’s Darros is an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. He’s soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence and a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost. Diamond plays Tom, the former military, no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation.

Anna Fishko is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, serving as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers. Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker, alongside Katie O’Connell Marsh. Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

Orphan Black: Echoes, Series Premiere, 2024, AMC, AMC+, and BBC America