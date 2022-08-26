‘Orphan Black: Echoes’: Amanda Fix & Avan Jogia Join Krysten Ritter in AMC Drama

The highly-anticipated Orphan Black spinoff has found two new leads to star opposite Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) in the upcoming AMC+ drama series, which is expected to debut in 2023.

As reported by Deadline, rising newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (The Stranger) are joining Orphan Black: Echoes, the offshoot series set in the same universe as Orphan Black, the Canadian sci-fi thriller that starred Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). The series is created and written by Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The ten-episode series is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into others’ lives and set out on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

According to Deadline, Fix will portray Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself. As the newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is someone described as “tough as nails” and “brutally smart” but also a “little reckless.”

Jogia, meanwhile, will play Jack, the boyfriend of the show’s main character, Lucy, played by Ritter. A soft-spoken former army medic and single father, Jack has devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Fix is a relative newcomer to acting but has quickly been turning heads. Previously, she appeared on The CW’s Kung Fu and Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six. She will next be seen in the upcoming feature North of Normal and the Amazon Freevee series High School, both of which are slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Jogia is best known for his roles in the movies Zombieland: Double Tap and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. His TV credits include the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, the ABC Family teen-drama Twisted, the Starz comedy Now Apocalypse, and the Quibi crime-thriller The Stranger. He will next be seen in the feature Johnny & Clyde, which is currently in post-production.

Orphan Black: Echoes, TBA, AMC+