A Wardrobe to Die For: Mabel’s 9 Best Outfits on ‘Only Murders in the Building’
[Warning: The following contains mild spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4.]
Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) is famous for solving murders… but despite being on the good-guys side, she’s always dressed to kill.
Whether she’s stepping out in a statement coat or holed up in front of a murder board in the Arconia with a fuzzy sweater, there’s no denying the absolute glory of Mabel’s wardrobe. In some ways, her eye-catching closet has become a character all its own. Who would Mabel be without her trademark marigold tones? A completely different person.
In celebration of Murders’ ongoing fourth season and its Emmy-nominated costumes, we hunted down some of Mabel’s best looks throughout the show’s run.
