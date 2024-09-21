15 ‘One Tree Hill’ Couples, Ranked

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Finding love in Tree Hill was not for the weak-willed.

The WB/CW’s One Tree Hill put its characters through the wringer of vengeful exes, natural disasters, medical conditions, kidnappings, and just about every other kind of soapy drama that could visit the small North Carolina town. Finding a partner was, at times, a contact sport, battling off your best friend for the person you liked. Sometimes, it was an endurance test in outwitting the other points in a love triangle.

In other words, none of the couples in Tree Hill that captivated viewers for nine seasons had it easy. But really, what true love ever is?

With news that One Tree Hill may be getting the revival treatment at Netflix, cue up Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be,” and let’s rank 15 of the most notable couples in the show’s history.

Who do you think is the best OTH couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.