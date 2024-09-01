‘One Tree Hill’: Will You Watch the Netflix Revival? (POLL)

Netflix is reportedly working on a sequel series of One Tree Hill, the popular coming-of-age teen drama series that aired for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012.

According to Variety, the streamer plans to reboot the series with original stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton reprising their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively. Bush and Burton are also said to be on board to executive produce the series alongside fellow OG star Danneel Ackles, who will produce under her Chaos Machine banner along with her husband, Jensen Ackles.

Sources also tell the outlet that Danneel is currently in talks to reprise her role as Rachel Gatina. There is no word yet on whether any other original series stars plan to return for the sequel. The original cast also included Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, and Lee Norris.

Becky Hartman-Edwards (Parenthood) is attached to write and executive produce the reboot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.

The original One Tree Hill was created by Mark Schwahn and centered on the lives of two half-brothers, Lucas (Murray) and Nathan Scott (Lafferty), who compete for spots on their school’s basketball team and the drama that ensues from the brothers’ romances.

Schwahn is not involved in the reboot. In 2017, he was accused of sexual harassment by members of the show’s writing staff and stars Burton and Danneel. He was also accused of harassment by cast members of the E! drama series The Royals. Schwahn was suspended and ultimately fired from The Royals and has had no production credits since 2017.

Burton and Bush heavily teased the One Tree Hill sequel on Friday, August 30, when they both appeared to post about the reboot on Instagram.

“What if you really can go back home?” the actresses wrote in a joint message in separate posts. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

They continued, “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where “everything’s better and everything’s safe”.”

Are you excited about the Netflix revival of One Tree Hill? Will you be watching? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

