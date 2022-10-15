‘One Tree Hill’: 8 Best Episodes Highlighting Peyton, Brooke & Haley’s Friendship

Olivia Peppiatt
Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush in 'One Tree Hill'
The WB; The CW (2)

It is without question that the iconic trio made up of Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan), Brooke (Sophia Bush), and Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) is the integral backbone of The WB/The CW’s 2000s smash hit One Tree Hill.

Whether they’re cheering on the sidelines, road tripping across the country, or struggling to navigate stormy conflicts, their friendships remain symbols of love, strength, and perseverance. Nine years after its conclusion, One Tree Hill’s Burton Morgan, Bush, and Lenz began a podcast called Drama Queens; they re-watch the series from the very start, offering commentary and behind-the-scenes stories along the way. This fall, the trio hit the road on their first ever live tour, making stops in D.C., Boston, NYC (on October 16!), and Philadelphia.

In anticipation of their tour, here are some of our favorite moments from One Tree Hill featuring those behind the Drama Queens podcast.

One Tree Hill, Streaming now, HBO Max and Hulu

Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton Morgan in 'One Tree Hill'
The WB

"Every Night is Another Story" (Season 1, Episode 6)

This episode features the debut of the infamous trio. Thrown together in Brooke’s car on a road trip home from an out-of-town basketball game, Brooke is high on pain meds, while Peyton and Haley broach the subject of their changing relationships with Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty).

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Bethany Joy Lenz in 'One Tree Hill'
The WB

"Truth, Bitter Truth" (Season 2, Episode 8)

This episode is a true testament to the strength of this trio. Although faced with deceit, rumors, and heartbreaking misunderstandings at the start of Haley’s slumber party, she, Peyton, and Brooke end the night closer than ever, complete with hugs, laughs, and pillow fights.

The WB

"How a Resurrection Really Feels" (Season 3, Episode 9)

We find the trio in the most hilariously unexpected setting: Tree Hill Prison. When they find out Brooke’s designs were stolen for a new line at a clothing store, Brooke and Peyton shoplift the clothes. After Haley gets dragged into the fiasco for unknowingly sporting stolen goods, the friends find themselves locked behind bars, scrambling to think of someone who can bail them out.

Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush in 'One Tree Hill'
The CW

"Some You Give Away" (Season 4, Episode 9)

Although often overshadowed by Haley’s car accident, Nathan’s altercation with Daunte (Rick Fox), and the quintessential moment of the Peyton and Lucas saga, this episode features a pivotal moment for our favorite Tree Hill girls. Despite their fiery battle over Lucas, Peyton and Brooke unite on behalf of Haley, who is experiencing pregnancy complications. They bring her to a hospital, where the receptionist gate-keeps the doctor from her because of a prejudice against cheerleaders — which prompts Peyton’s famous line, “What’s going on is our friend is pregnant, and she’s in a lot of pain, and this bitch is about to get her ass kicked.”

The CW

"It Gets the Worst at Night" (Season 4, Episode 17)

The musician driving past the Tree Hill crew’s broken-down car on the way to rescue Mouth (Lee Norris) from Honey Grove, Texas happens to be none other than Chris Keller (Tyler Hilton), the sleazy bachelor-rock star who went on tour with Haley, nearly ruining her relationship with Nathan. Even more surprising is the first thing Keller says to the trio, gesturing from Brooke to Haley to Peyton: “Slept with you, kissed you, got slapped by you — just like any other night on Chris Keller’s tour bus.”

The CW

"All of a Sudden I Miss Everyone" (Season 4, Episode 21)

At their graduation party, Brooke, Peyton, and Haley lead the ladies of Tree Hill in an iconic dance to the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.” What better way to conclude their four years at Tree Hill High than with this dynamic trio breaking it down on the dance floor?

The CW

"For Tonight You're Only Here to Know" (Season 5, Episode 9)

In one of the most tense episodes of the series, the three women are locked in Tree Hill High’s library with Mia (Kate Voegele) and Lucas’ fiancée, Lindsey (Michaela McManus). Everyone is forced to open up and get to the heart of their differences, and through the newfound bonds with Mia and Lindsey, the strength of the original three besties shines.

Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Hilarie Burton Morgan in 'One Tree Hill'
The CW

"Forever and Almost Always" (Season 6, Episode 23)

Perhaps the most bittersweet installment of the series is Burton Morgan’s penultimate episode in which she marries Lucas. It’s one of the last times we see the three together. Peyton finally ties the knot with Lucas next to her maid of honor, Brooke, and her last-minute minister, Haley.

One Tree Hill - The CW

