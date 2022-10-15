‘One Tree Hill’: 8 Best Episodes Highlighting Peyton, Brooke & Haley’s Friendship

It is without question that the iconic trio made up of Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan), Brooke (Sophia Bush), and Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) is the integral backbone of The WB/The CW’s 2000s smash hit One Tree Hill.

Whether they’re cheering on the sidelines, road tripping across the country, or struggling to navigate stormy conflicts, their friendships remain symbols of love, strength, and perseverance. Nine years after its conclusion, One Tree Hill’s Burton Morgan, Bush, and Lenz began a podcast called Drama Queens; they re-watch the series from the very start, offering commentary and behind-the-scenes stories along the way. This fall, the trio hit the road on their first ever live tour, making stops in D.C., Boston, NYC (on October 16!), and Philadelphia.

In anticipation of their tour, here are some of our favorite moments from One Tree Hill featuring those behind the Drama Queens podcast.

One Tree Hill, Streaming now, HBO Max and Hulu