‘Chicago Fire’: Details on Jesse Spencer’s Return for the Stellaride Wedding

It’s true, Brettsey fans, after his October 20 exit, Jesse Spencer’s Capt. Matt Casey returns to Chicago Fire in the May 25 Season 10 finale.

Casey had pledged to be Best Man at the wedding of his former roomies, Lts. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and according to co-showrunner Derek Haas, he and his producing partner Andrea Newman “begged, pleaded, cajoled, called [Spencer’s] reps, called him personally, got down on one knee and said, ‘Please come back for the finale.’ And it worked!”

That may be an exaggeration, of course, but, no matter what happened to wrangle his return, “Jesse is thrilled” to be back for the big episode, Haas confirms. The season finale is still being prepped and shooting begins the week of May 2.

As Best Man, Casey “is there to support Severide through what will be a very topsy-turvy wedding,” says Newman. “He’s also there to spend time with Brett” — the paramedic who’s his long-distance girlfriend, played by Kara Killmer. “A wedding always brings a microscope out,” she adds. “These are two people who are really in love, but there are a lot of challenges for the couple. It puts a spotlight on their situation and how different it is from Severide and Kidd, who live together and get to see each other every day.” Portland, Oregon, where Casey is now a wildfire fighter, and Brett’s base Chicago, after all, put the “long” in long distance.

The producers won’t reveal the outcome for Brett and Casey, but if it were up to them, this won’t be a farewell appearance for Spencer. “I will give away that the cliffhanger is not going to end with Casey dying in a fire,” Haas promises. “On our end, the door is open.”

As for the Stellaride nuptials, we can expect their plans will definitely not “go smoothly.” That includes some dangerous trouble for Severide that erupts in the penultimate episode and continues into the season finale. Says Haas: “He is not really coming through unscathed.”

C’mon, how much tension can fans of these two perfect-for-each couples take? We are ready for some loving “I Do’s”!

