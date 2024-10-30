‘On Call’: Troian Bellisario, Lori Loughlin Return to TV in Dick Wolf’s New Cop Show (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'On Call'
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris (2); Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video

On Call

 More

Dick Wolf has taken over multiple nights of primetime television on CBS (the FBIs) and NBC (One Chicago and Law & Orders), and now, he’s heading to streaming as well, with Wolf Entertainment’s first scripted show coming in January and starring quite a few familiar faces.

Troian Bellisario, Lori Loughlin, Eriq La Salle, and Brandon Larracuente star in On Call, premiering on Prime Video on January 9, 2025, with all eight episodes. It’s Bellisario’s first major role since the end of Pretty Little Liars in 2017 (she’s had guest spots and a TV miniseries), Loughlin’s since her exit from When Calls the Heart in 2019 (amidst the college admissions cheating scandal, with TV movies and a guest spot on Curb Your Enthusiasm since), and La Salle’s since ER (with guest spots along the way, as he’s moved behind the camera as a producer and director). Check out the first photos below.

On Call is described as “an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.”

Bellisario plays Traci Harmon, a hard-charging but protective veteran officer who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. One of those officers is Larracuente’s Alex Diaz, an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face in today’s climate. La Salle plays Sergeant Lasman, serves as an executive producer, and has directed multiple episodes. Loughlin stars as Lieutenant Bishop. And Rich Ting plays Sergeant Koyama.

9 Current Dramas From Dick Wolf, Ranked
Related

9 Current Dramas From Dick Wolf, Ranked

Joining Dick Wolf and La Salle as executive producers are Tim Walsh, Elliot Wolf, and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Check out the photos below, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in this new show in the comments section.

On Call, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 9, 2025, Prime Video

Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon — 'On Call'
Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video

Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon

Lori Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop— 'On Call'
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris

Lori Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop

Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz — 'On Call'
Amazon MGM Studios

Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz

Eriq La Salle as Sergeant Lasman — 'On Call'
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris

Eriq La Salle as Sergeant Lasman

Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz and Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon — 'On Call'
Elizabeth Morris/Amazon MGM Studios

Alex and Traci taking a moment during shift

Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz and Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon — 'On Call'
Amazon MGM Studios

A light-hearted moment between a rookie and veteran cop

Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon and Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz — 'On Call'
Erin Simkin/Prime Video

Alex looks shaken. Can Traci calm him down?

Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon — 'On Call'
Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video

Traci takes a moment to herself in the locker room

On Call

Brandon Larracuente

Eriq La Salle

Lori Loughlin

Troian Bellisario




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rachael Ray Instagram
1
Rachael Ray Admits to ‘Sad Things Happening’ & Needing Space From Her Husband
Hoda Kotb
2
‘Today’ Star Hoda Kotb Reveals Who She Wants to Replace Her
wheel-of-fortune-10-29
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Wins $100,000 After Giving Fans a ‘Heart Attack’
Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and John Finn as Jackson Chase — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6 Episode 3
4
‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Shantel VanSanten on That Heartbreaking Final Scene With Nina and Her Father
5
Andrea Mitchell Announces Exit From MSNBC Show After 16 Years