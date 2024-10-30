Dick Wolf has taken over multiple nights of primetime television on CBS (the FBIs) and NBC (One Chicago and Law & Orders), and now, he’s heading to streaming as well, with Wolf Entertainment’s first scripted show coming in January and starring quite a few familiar faces.

Troian Bellisario, Lori Loughlin, Eriq La Salle, and Brandon Larracuente star in On Call, premiering on Prime Video on January 9, 2025, with all eight episodes. It’s Bellisario’s first major role since the end of Pretty Little Liars in 2017 (she’s had guest spots and a TV miniseries), Loughlin’s since her exit from When Calls the Heart in 2019 (amidst the college admissions cheating scandal, with TV movies and a guest spot on Curb Your Enthusiasm since), and La Salle’s since ER (with guest spots along the way, as he’s moved behind the camera as a producer and director). Check out the first photos below.

On Call is described as “an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.”

Bellisario plays Traci Harmon, a hard-charging but protective veteran officer who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. One of those officers is Larracuente’s Alex Diaz, an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face in today’s climate. La Salle plays Sergeant Lasman, serves as an executive producer, and has directed multiple episodes. Loughlin stars as Lieutenant Bishop. And Rich Ting plays Sergeant Koyama.

Joining Dick Wolf and La Salle as executive producers are Tim Walsh, Elliot Wolf, and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Check out the photos below, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in this new show in the comments section.

On Call, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 9, 2025, Prime Video