20 Best TV Star Throwbacks From Social Media’s #OldHeadshot Day (PHOTOS)

evan-rachel-wood
Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

David Harbour
David Harbour/Instagram

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Drew Barrymore with Mickey Mouse Club hat
Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet)

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles/Instagram

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural)

pauley-perrette-twitter
Pauley Perrette/Twitter

Pauley Perrette (NCIS)

chrissy-metz
Chrissy Metz/ Instagram

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

johnny-galecki
Johnny Galecki/Instagram

Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory)

sam-heughan
Sam Heughan/Instagram

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

tiffany-haddish
Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)

Kim Dickens
Kim Dickens/Instagram

Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead)

Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seascrest/Instagram

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

will-smith
Will Smith/Instagram

Will Smith (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

mae-whitman
Mae Whitman/Instagram

Mae Whitman (Good Girls)

Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik/Instagram

Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)

stephen-colbert-twitter
Stephen Colbert/Twitter

Stephen Colbert (The Late Show)

Lena Headey
Lena Headey/Instagram

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

shailene-woodley
Shailene Woodley/Instagram

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

zach-braff
Zach Braff/Instagram

Zach Braff (Alex, Inc.)

sophie-turner
Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Another hashtag went viral on social media late last week, when celebrities started digging throwback photos out of storage for #OldHeadShotDay.

Many A-listers were sharing their — often embarrassing and always amusing — glamour shots from early in their acting careers. And among those celebs were the stars of our favorite shows, including WestworldGame of ThronesOutlanderSupernaturalThe Big Bang Theory, and more.

Click through the gallery above for some truly memorable photos.

