What’s the Latest on Every Anne Rice Immortal Universe Show?

The Anne Rice Immortal Universe is expanding at AMC. Following Interview With the Vampire‘s lauded second season, which ended in June, the next installation to the fledgling franchise will be Mayfair Witches Season 2, coming to AMC and AMC+ in early 2025. The third series, The Talamasca, has also gotten to work on its debut season.

We know you’re hungry for more updates. Here, we’ve compiled the latest production developments for Interview With the Vampire Season 3, Mayfair Witches Season 2, and The Talamasca Season 1. Stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report the latest news on this trio of seductive supernatural tales.

We’ll start with The Talamasca, as that series provided the latest updates to the universe.

When does The Talamasca premiere?

Deadline previously reported in June that The Talamasca would premiere in “late 2025,” but all releases from AMC regarding this series have said it’s slated for a 2025 debut. Other outlets have also reported in recent weeks that the premiere date is in late 2025. TV Insider confirmed with AMC that 2025 is the only official premiere date detail so far.

“Anne Rice’s The Talamasca (wt) is slated for a 2025 premiere on AMC and AMC+,” a series rep told us.

What is The Talamasca about?

The Talamasca is a six-episode season focusing on the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.

The Talamasca is an ancient agency monitoring the movements of the supernatural as detailed in Anne Rice‘s novels. Several of its modern-day members are seen in Interview With the Vampire Season 2 (Justin Kirk‘s Raglan James is one of them, among others we won’t spoil here in case some readers haven’t seen the second season). Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) is a Talamasca agent and is a main character of Mayfair Witches.

The agency in general plays a much larger role in the Mayfair, but its introduction in Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire — as well as, obviously, an entire series being dedicated to it — are signs that the agency will be a much larger presence in the franchise moving forward.

To date, Raglan James is the only Talamasca character from the books to be make it into one of the shows. The rest have been characters made for these onscreen stories. Ciprien is like a composite of select book characters. His boss at the Talamasca, Albrecht (Dennis Boutsikaris), is also a character made for the show.

Is The Talamasca filming?

The Talamasca began filming in England on Monday, October 7. AMC confirmed as much in a social post sharing a slate from day one. Stars Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern were also seen filming in a Liverpool park made to look like New York City. Prior to these photos, it wasn’t clear when The Talamasca would be set. Denton and McGovern’s costumes imply the series is set in the present day or recent past. The series will also film in Manchester, according to AMC, and Bolton, according to The Bolton News.

The investigation has begun. Anne Rice’s #TheTalamasca is now in production. pic.twitter.com/EM8vRRyOWP — Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 8, 2024

Denton plays Guy Anatole, who’s brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface, but he’s always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold, and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

McGovern plays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca and the leader of its New York Motherhouse. She has long suspected that London’s Motherhouse has fallen under the influence of traitorous elements, and a mysterious death prompts her to recruit Guy Anatole (Denton), who will become her protégé.

William Fichtner rounds out the lead cast as Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse. Though his motives and methods are cloaked in shadow, his charm and righteous sense of purpose are as dangerous as the power he’s pursuing.

When does Mayfair Witches Season 2 premiere?

The second installment of the Lives of the Mayfair Witches adaptation will premiere in early 2025, per AMC. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. Season 1 stars Alexandra Daddario, Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, and Jack Huston return for Season 2, with new stars Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels joining the fold. Additional new cast members include Ted Levine, Thora Birch, Callan McAuliffe, Franka Potente, and Ian Pirie.

What happens in Mayfair Witches Season 2?

The Season 1 finale saw Rowan (Daddario) fulfill the prophecy of the 13th Mayfair witch by birthing the insidious spirit Lasher (Huston) into human form. While Lasher was a seductive presence for Rowan in the first season, she fears him more in the second.

The San Diego Comic-Con 2024 trailer (see above) shows Rowan trying to rein in the power she’s unleashed through Lasher. Cip is also seen with a woman vampire who appears imprisoned, and Felix (Gabriel Freilich) — Lestat’s fledging from the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 finale — also appears baring his fangs, confirming the first crossover between the two shows. A new Season 2 teaser (see below on the show’s new solo social account) shows Rowan running from Lasher in the Mayfair house in New Orleans.

“It’s a miracle, what you’ve done,” a voice is heard saying in the video. “A spirit made into flesh.”

Rowan may see things differently. She runs up the storied house’s stairs and locks herself in a room as Lasher slowly follows behind, his hand covered in blood. “Go away,” she whispers as he tries to come in. But locks wouldn’t hold a powerful spirit back. He appears behind her in the room as the teaser cuts out.

Dark power has a price.

The new season of #MayfairWitches is coming to AMC and AMC+ in 2025. pic.twitter.com/url7eo45Bd — Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (@MayfairAMC) September 30, 2024

The cast and creators of Mayfair Witches will also have a panel at New York Comic Con 2024. Fans in the audience will be treated to an early screening of the Season 2 premiere before executive producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, showrunner Esta Spalding, and cast members Hamlin, Chirisa, and Alyssa Jirrels tease the new season with a discussion and fan Q&A.

Here’s the logline for Mayfair Witches Season 2: “Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

Feldman plays Rowan’s ex, Sam “Lark” Larkin, a successful CEO of a genetics startup who’s returned to Rowan’s life. Jirrels plays Moira Mayfair, Rowan’s cousin, a mind reader, and sister to Tessa (Madison Wolfe), who was killed in Season 1. Moira blames her family and Lasher for Tessa’s murder. Levine plays Julien Mayfair, Cortland’s (Harry Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who spends much time at her lake house lately.

Has Interview With the Vampire Season 3 started filming?

A start of production date for Interview With the Vampire‘s third season has not been confirmed, but Hannah Moscovitch — one of the head writers on the series — posted on Instagram on September 28 that she was on her way to start work in the Season 3 writers room (the show was renewed on June 26, four days before the Season 2 finale aired). The creation of the new episodes will soon be underway if they haven’t officially kicked off the writers room already.

A production listing from the Film & Television Industry Alliance cites the start of production for Season 3 as November 30, 2024 but notes Paris, France and Prague, Czech Republic as the filming locations. Paris and Prague were the primary filming locations for Season 2 (Prague served as their Paris for most of the 1940s scenes, but some scenes — like the closing shot of the Season 2 premiere — were filmed in Paris itself).

Production Weekly’s August 8, 2024 issue said that production would start this fall and that filming would take place in Louisiana and Scotland. But that listing also says that Bailey Bass plays Claudia, which is incorrect. Bass played Claudia in Season 1, and Delainey Hayles took over the role in Season 2 (it’s possible that Hayles will return in Season 3 despite her Season 2 ending).

TV Insider has reached out to AMC for comment on the accuracy of the above listings.

What we do know for sure is that Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and Joseph Potter (Nicholas) will be back for Season 3, as their characters are all listed in the Season 3 description. Casting for the new characters being introduced in the third season (like Lestat’s mother, Gabrielle) will be announced at a later time.

“In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour,” the description, released in the Season 3 renewal announcement, says. “Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

Reid gives a taste of rockstar Lestat in the teaser debuted during the show’s SDCC panel in July (see above). The teaser included the first original song from the upcoming season, “Long Face,” and the full version of the track was released the day after the panel (composer Daniel Hart will be writing Lestat’s original music for his world tour for the new episodes).

The full version of “Long Face” hints at a rocky situationship between Louis and Lestat in the present day. Or maybe Lestat still hasn’t processed the events of their relationship seen in Season 1 and just has to get his feelings out through song. What can he say? He’s a lot. And immortality beats a heavy drum. He also seems to be wearing a wedding ring in the teaser. Fascinating.

Mayfair Witches, Season 2 Premiere, Early 2025, AMC and AMC+