Can you feel that? That’s the excitement of the impending return of Outlander. The stars of the beloved romantic drama visited TV Insider’s New York Comic Con 2024 studio to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Season 7 Part 2 — and to commemorate the show’s eighth and final season — and the love the cast shares radiates in every shot.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres Friday, November 22 on Starz. The episodes will mark the first time Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe), and young Ian (John Bell) have stepped foot in Scotland in years, but the trailer dropped during their NYCC panel on October 17 reveals that they may not be in Scotland for long. At least Claire won’t, as a medical emergency with Lord John Grey (David Berry) brings her back to the American colonies after their family reunion with Jenny (new cast member Kristin Atherton) and old Ian (Steven Cree) at Lallybroch.

TV Insider partnered with Getty Images for our NYCC 2024 studio. Here, see the stunning portraits we got of Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Bell, executive producer Maril Davis, and the woman who started it all, Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, who were fresh off the heels of wrapping filming on the show’s final season when they stopped by our room at the Javits Center in Manhattan on October 17.

Outlander, Season 7 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz