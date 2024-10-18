‘Outlander’ Stars Celebrate Series Wrap in Our New York Comic Con Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Can you feel that? That’s the excitement of the impending return of Outlander. The stars of the beloved romantic drama visited TV Insider’s New York Comic Con 2024 studio to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Season 7 Part 2 — and to commemorate the show’s eighth and final season — and the love the cast shares radiates in every shot.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres Friday, November 22 on Starz. The episodes will mark the first time Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe), and young Ian (John Bell) have stepped foot in Scotland in years, but the trailer dropped during their NYCC panel on October 17 reveals that they may not be in Scotland for long. At least Claire won’t, as a medical emergency with Lord John Grey (David Berry) brings her back to the American colonies after their family reunion with Jenny (new cast member Kristin Atherton) and old Ian (Steven Cree) at Lallybroch.

TV Insider partnered with Getty Images for our NYCC 2024 studio. Here, see the stunning portraits we got of Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Bell, executive producer Maril Davis, and the woman who started it all, Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, who were fresh off the heels of wrapping filming on the show’s final season when they stopped by our room at the Javits Center in Manhattan on October 17.

Outlander, Season 7 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz

'Outlander' stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Jamie and Claire forever

(L-R) 'Outlander's Maril Davis, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Diana Gabaldon, Sam Heughan, John Bell, and Caitríona Balfe in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

The stars with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis

'Outlander's Caitríona Balfe in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Caitríona Balfe and her lethal face card

'Outlander's Sam Heughan in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Sam Heughan recreating iconic Season 1 key art

'Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Can you believe they’ve been costars for a decade already?

'Outlander's Sophie Skelton in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Sophie Skelton rocks a leather look

'Outlander's Richard Rankin in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Richard Rankin turns up the drama

'Outlander's John Bell in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

John Bell looking fabulous in a kilt

'Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Jamie and Claire’s love story will take up eight seasons and 101 episodes in the end — these two have earned their good moods!

'Outlander's Sam Heughan in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Sam Heughan also has a lethal face card

'Outlander's Caitríona Balfe in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Caitríona Balfe used to be a model, and it shows

'Outlander's Diana Gabaldon in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Everyone say thank you for the books, Diana Gabaldon!

'Outlander's Maril Davis in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

And while you’re at it, thank Maril Davis for 10 years of episodes!

(L-R) 'Outlander's Maril Davis, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Diana Gabaldon, Sam Heughan, John Bell, and Caitríona Balfe in TV Insider's NYCC 2024 portrait studio
@MattDoylePhoto

Take them home to Lallybroch

