New York Comic Con is in full swing and as the days pass, more and more stars are stopping by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Portrait Studio for fun photo sessions.

Among some of the stars who stopped in for Day 2 were the teams behind FX‘s fangtastic comedy What We Do in the Shadows and Prime Video‘s forthcoming drama Cross. While one group is gearing up for their big goodbye with Shadows facing its sixth and final season, Cross has all of the joy of a newly-launching project.

Luckily, TV Insider was able to capture these feelings on film for fans to fawn over. Among the team repping Shadows were onscreen vamps Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Mark Proksch who were joined by onscreen human Harvey Guillén and creatives Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, and Sarah Naftalis.

When it came to the Cross team, Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Samantha Walkes, Alona Tal, and showrunner Ben Watkins were all on hand to celebrate. Scroll down for a closer peek at the portrait studio fun with the images, below, and stay tuned for more as the annual event unfolds.

Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillen, Kayvan Novak, and Matt Berry from 'What We Do in the Shadows' for NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows‘ Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillen, Kayvan Novak, and Matt Berry sit for a roommate portrait.

Harvey Guillen for 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén channels his inner Guillermo.

Kayvan Novak for 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows‘ Kayvan Novak dons Nandor’s fangs.

Matty Berry for 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry keeps things cool.

Mark Proksch for 'What We Do in the Shadows' for NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Mark Proksch reps What We Do in the Shadows.

Paul Simms for 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows showrunner Paul Simms strikes a pose.

Sarah Naftalis for 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows writer Sarah Naftalis shares a smile.

Sam Johnson from 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

What We Do in the Shadows executive producer Sam Johnson keeps things colorful with plaid.

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftlis, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillen, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Paul Simms from 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Paul Simms from What We Do in the Shadows

Samantha Walkes, Alona Tal, Ryan Eggold, Ben Watkins, Isaiah Mustafa, and Aldis Hodge for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Aldis Hodge takes a casual pose alongside Cross teammates Samantha Walkes, Alona Tal, Ryan Eggold, Ben Watkins, and Isaiah Mustafa.

Alona Tal for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Cross‘s Alona Tal puts her hands on her hips.

Aldis Hodge for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Cross star Aldis Hodge is as cool as ever in a golden yellow ensemble.

Ryan Eggold for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Cross star Ryan Eggold is all smiles.

Samantha Walkes for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Samantha Walkes delivers a bright smile while posing on behalf of Cross.

Isaiah Mustafa for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Cross‘s Isaiah Mustafa serves up a smooth smile.

Ben Watkins for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Ben Watkins reps Cross.

Ben Watkins, Aldis Hodge, Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Samantha Walkes, and Alona Tal for 'Cross' at NYCC 2024
@Mattdoylephoto

Cross‘s Ben Watkins, Aldis Hodge, Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Samantha Walkes, and Alona Tal huddle for a group shot.

