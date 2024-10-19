New York Comic Con is in full swing and as the days pass, more and more stars are stopping by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Portrait Studio for fun photo sessions.

Among some of the stars who stopped in for Day 2 were the teams behind FX‘s fangtastic comedy What We Do in the Shadows and Prime Video‘s forthcoming drama Cross. While one group is gearing up for their big goodbye with Shadows facing its sixth and final season, Cross has all of the joy of a newly-launching project.

Luckily, TV Insider was able to capture these feelings on film for fans to fawn over. Among the team repping Shadows were onscreen vamps Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Mark Proksch who were joined by onscreen human Harvey Guillén and creatives Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, and Sarah Naftalis.

When it came to the Cross team, Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Samantha Walkes, Alona Tal, and showrunner Ben Watkins were all on hand to celebrate. Scroll down for a closer peek at the portrait studio fun with the images, below, and stay tuned for more as the annual event unfolds.