Ratings Check-In: Which New Shows Are Likely to Be Renewed?

With shows already on or soon going on midseason break, it’s the perfect time to check in to see how the new fare has been doing.

Some freshman shows have already received full-season orders (including the three CBS dramas, along with one each from ABC and NBC), while we already know that others will be capped at the original 13 episodes (the two CW spinoffs). But that doesn’t mean that Walker Independence or The Winchesters won’t be renewed, just like it doesn’t mean shows like Fire Country, Quantum Leap, and The Rookie: Feds will be.

Scroll down as we take a look at the chances of the new shows from the 2022-2023 season being renewed. (Note: We take into account ratings, including in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers.)