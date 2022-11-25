Ratings Check-In: Which New Shows Are Likely to Be Renewed?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Max Thieriot in 'Fire Country,' Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters,' Caitlin Bassett and Raymond Lee in 'Quantum Leap'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS; Matt Miller/The CW; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

With shows already on or soon going on midseason break, it’s the perfect time to check in to see how the new fare has been doing.

Some freshman shows have already received full-season orders (including the three CBS dramas, along with one each from ABC and NBC), while we already know that others will be capped at the original 13 episodes (the two CW spinoffs). But that doesn’t mean that Walker Independence or The Winchesters won’t be renewed, just like it doesn’t mean shows like Fire Country, Quantum Leap, and The Rookie: Feds will be.

Scroll down as we take a look at the chances of the new shows from the 2022-2023 season being renewed. (Note: We take into account ratings, including in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers.)

Hilary Swank in 'Alaska Daily'
ABC/Jeff Petry

Alaska Daily (ABC)

Current status: No decision about full season pick-up yet

Ratings: The Hilary Swank-led drama has been mostly steady over the first six episodes, averaging a 0.24 rating and 2.93 million viewers. It is last in the key demo among all ABC shows and middle of the pack in total viewers so far this season.

Prediction: Could go either way

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits in 'East New York'
Scott McDermott / 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

East New York (CBS)

Current status: Picked up for full season

Ratings: Considering football delays on Sundays, the averages of a 0.43 rating and 5.3 million viewers so far, putting it in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of CBS’ lineup, and the fact it’s the No. 2 new series this fall, bode well for the series starring Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits.

Prediction: Likely to be renewed

Max Thieriot in 'Fire Country'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS)

Current status: Picked up for full season

Ratings: Led by Max Thieriot, this drama debuted as the most-watched new series premiere, and while numbers have dipped since then and it’s the middle of the pack compared to other CBS shows, with averages of a 0.44 rating and 5.5 million viewers, it’s been a hit for the network.

Prediction: Will be renewed

Mayan Lopez and George Lopez in 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

Current status: No decision about full season pick-up yet

Ratings: Only three episodes have aired so far of the George Lopez and Mayan Lopez comedy, and it’s averaging a 0.29 rating and 2.28 million viewers.

Prediction: Too early to say

Beth Ditto and Anna Friel in 'Monarch'
FOX

Monarch (Fox)

Current status: No decision about full season pick-up yet

Ratings: Disregarding the premiere numbers — it aired after a football game — it has been mostly steady with a c0uple dips through Episode 9. The average of 1.9 million viewers puts it in the middle of the pack compared to other Fox shows, while the average of a 0.29 rating in the bottom third.

Prediction: Likely to be canceled

Caitlin Bassett and Raymond Lee in 'Quantum Leap'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Quantum Leap (NBC)

Current status: Picked up for full season

Ratings: There were a few fluctuations over the first seven episodes, and a tick up in both the rating and viewership for the fall finale. The averages (0.37 rating and 2.60 million viewers) put it in the bottom half of the pack compared to other NBC shows this season. The additional episodes ordered are a good sign, however, for the Raymond Lee-led series.

Prediction: Could go either way

Niecy Nash-Betts in 'The Rookie: Feds'
ABC/Raymond Liu

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

Current status: Picked up for full season

Ratings: The Niecy Nash-Betts spinoff has dipped a few times over the first seven episodes and is averaging a 0.27 rating and 1.84 million viewers. It’s last in total viewers and near the bottom of the pack compared to all ABC shows this season. But perhaps moving The Rookie and pairing the two in 2023 will give it a boost? The ratings after the first few outings of the two together could be the deciding factor.

Prediction: Likely to be renewed if the all-Rookie night does well

Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden in 'So Help Me Todd'
Bettina Strauss/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Current status: Picked up for full season

Ratings: While the Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin drama’s ratings have only slightly fluctuated (and is averaging a 0.34 rating and 4.42 million viewers), it’s also near the bottom of the pack compared to the rest of CBS’ shows this season.

Prediction: Could go either way

Katherine McNamara in 'Walker Independence'
Richard Foreman, Jr./The CW

Walker Independence (The CW)

Current status: No back order, 13-episode first season

Ratings: Through seven episodes of the Katherine McNamara-led series, ratings are what we’d expect on the CW (0.05 rating and 0.54 million viewers). However, we have to take into account the fact that Nexstar isn’t planning to carry over many current shows to next season.

Prediction: Likely to be canceled

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters'
Matt Miller/The CW

The Winchesters (The CW)

Current status: No back order, 13-episode first season

Ratings: Through five episodes, ratings are what we’d expect from a CW show (0.10 rating and 0.57 million viewers, coming in third and second compared to the network’s lineup). However, we have to take into account the fact that Nexstar isn’t planning to carry over many current shows to next season.

Prediction: Could go either way

Alaska Daily

East New York

Fire Country

Lopez vs. Lopez

Monarch

Quantum Leap (2022)

So Help Me Todd

The Rookie: Feds

The Winchesters

Walker Independence

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Trevor Donovan and Candace Cameron Bure
1
Trevor Donovan on Great American Family Controversy: ‘People Should Be and Believe What They Want’
TV Shows Bloopers Ranked
2
10 Best TV Bloopers of All Time, Ranked
Idris Elba in Netflix's 'Luther' film
3
Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)
Kyle Dickard on Below Deck Adventure
4
‘Below Deck’ Star Kyle Dickard Arrested After Storming a Soccer Field
Josh Groban - Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
5
Josh Groban at Radio City, ‘Fantasy Football’ and College Football, a Hip Hop Nutcracker, ‘We’re Here’ Returns