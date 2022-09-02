‘New Amsterdam’ Season 5 Premiere: How’s Max Doing Without Helen? (PHOTOS)

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Life without Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) officially begins for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) in the New Amsterdam Season 5 premiere, but is he looking down in some of the photos because he’s just missing her or is there bad news on the way for Sharpwin?

The Season 4 finale ended with Helen not showing up for their rooftop wedding, and calling Max crying and saying, “I just can’t. I’m so sorry.” Something was keeping her in London, but what does that, as well as Agyeman’s exit between seasons, mean for the couple’s future? Will they give a long-distance relationship a try? Is Helen calling off the wedding? And how is Max going to be coping with whatever the future holds for them?

“The right thing at the wrong time ceases to be the right thing anymore. This is a theme Max will have to wrestle with in his relentless longing for Helen, as he strives to keep himself, Luna and New Amsterdam on track,” executive producer Peter Horton told TV Insider.

The photos also offer a look at Max back at the hospital, once again its medical director, and it looks like the doctors will be putting together quite the production for one of their patients. Scroll down to see more from the Season 5 premiere.

New Amsterdam, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, NBC

Conner Marx as Ben Meyer, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Ben (Conner Marx), Reynolds (Jocko Sims), Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), Max (Ryan Eggold), and Bloom (Janet Montgomery)

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Wilder and Reynolds

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Max

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Conner Marx as Ben Meyer, Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

What have the doctors put together for this patient?

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

It’s a production!

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Kicking off the final season with more Karen (Debra Monk) vs. Max?

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Wholesome Sex Workers Clinic

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Max

Nora and Opal Clow as Luna, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Awww

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Nora and Opal Clow as Luna in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Max and Luna (Nora and Opal Clow)

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

What’s going on here?

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Happy birthday!

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Nora and Opal Clow as Luna in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

They need to cheer up.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Everyone’s rallying around Max.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

How’s Max doing?

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Wilder

