Life without Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) officially begins for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) in the New Amsterdam Season 5 premiere, but is he looking down in some of the photos because he’s just missing her or is there bad news on the way for Sharpwin?

The Season 4 finale ended with Helen not showing up for their rooftop wedding, and calling Max crying and saying, “I just can’t. I’m so sorry.” Something was keeping her in London, but what does that, as well as Agyeman’s exit between seasons, mean for the couple’s future? Will they give a long-distance relationship a try? Is Helen calling off the wedding? And how is Max going to be coping with whatever the future holds for them?

“The right thing at the wrong time ceases to be the right thing anymore. This is a theme Max will have to wrestle with in his relentless longing for Helen, as he strives to keep himself, Luna and New Amsterdam on track,” executive producer Peter Horton told TV Insider.

The photos also offer a look at Max back at the hospital, once again its medical director, and it looks like the doctors will be putting together quite the production for one of their patients. Scroll down to see more from the Season 5 premiere.

New Amsterdam, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, NBC