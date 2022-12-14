‘The Upshaws’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed, Here’s Our First Look (PHOTOS)

The Upshaws - Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie
Netflix

The Upshaws

Netflix has revealed the release date and first look images for the third season of The Upshaws, the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes-created sitcom starring Mike Epps, Sykes, and Kim Fields.

The Upshaws: Part 3 is slated to arrive on the streaming service on February 16, 2023. Check out a few first-look images from the upcoming season below.

The show features Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. “He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine), and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work and make it to the next level together,” according to the official synopsis.

In this upcoming season, the Upshaws are expected to continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes, and the love and drama that comes with family. When we last left the family at the end of season 2, Bennie and Lucretia (in the middle of a sisterly fight with Regina) get arrested for reselling stolen parts.

When speaking with TV Insider about the show and multicamera sitcoms, Feilds told us: “I enjoy the audience reactions, I enjoy that style of storytelling. I’m glad that it’s having a resurgence and that The Upshaws seems to be at the forefront of that.”

Additional cast includes Page Kennedy as Duck and Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw. Executive producers of The Upshaws: Part 3 are Epps, Sykes, Hicks, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.

The Upshaws: Part 3, Premiere, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Netflix

The Upshaws - Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Page Kennedy as Duck, Mike Estime as Tony
Netflix

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Page Kennedy as Duck, Mike Estime as Tony

The Upshaws - Mike Epps as Bennie, Diamond Lyons as Kelvin
Netflix

Mike Epps as Bennie, and Diamond Lyons as Kelvin

The Upshaws - Journey Christine as Maya
Netflix

Journey Christine as Maya

The Upshaws - Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Kim Fields as Regina
Netflix

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, an Kim Fields as Regina

The Upshaws - Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Journey Christine as Maya
Netflix

Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, and Journey Christine as Maya

The Upshaws - Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie
Lisa Rose/Netflix

Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie

The Upshaws - Layla Crawford as Chayla, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Anais Lee as Steph
Lisa Rose/Netflix

Layla Crawford as Chayla, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, and Anais Lee as Steph

The Upshaws - Mike Epps as Bennie, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Melinda Chilton as Millicent
Lisa Rose/Netflix

Mike Epps as Bennie, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, and Melinda Chilton as Millicent

The Upshaws - Jermelle Simon as Bernard, Ayaamii Sledge as Brianna
Lisa Rose/Netflix

Jermelle Simon as Bernard, and Ayaamii Sledge as Brianna

The Upshaws - Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Jermelle Simon as Bernard, Journey Christine as Maya, Kim Fields as Regina, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia
Lisa Rose/Netflix

Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Jermelle Simon as Bernard, Journey Christine as Maya, Kim Fields as Regina, and Wanda Sykes as Lucretia

