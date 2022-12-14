‘The Upshaws’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed, Here’s Our First Look (PHOTOS)

Netflix has revealed the release date and first look images for the third season of The Upshaws, the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes-created sitcom starring Mike Epps, Sykes, and Kim Fields.

The Upshaws: Part 3 is slated to arrive on the streaming service on February 16, 2023. Check out a few first-look images from the upcoming season below.

The show features Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. “He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine), and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work and make it to the next level together,” according to the official synopsis.

In this upcoming season, the Upshaws are expected to continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes, and the love and drama that comes with family. When we last left the family at the end of season 2, Bennie and Lucretia (in the middle of a sisterly fight with Regina) get arrested for reselling stolen parts.

When speaking with TV Insider about the show and multicamera sitcoms, Feilds told us: “I enjoy the audience reactions, I enjoy that style of storytelling. I’m glad that it’s having a resurgence and that The Upshaws seems to be at the forefront of that.”

Additional cast includes Page Kennedy as Duck and Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw. Executive producers of The Upshaws: Part 3 are Epps, Sykes, Hicks, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.

The Upshaws: Part 3, Premiere, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Netflix