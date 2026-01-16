Is ‘The Upshaws’ Really Over? Kim Fields Says Part 7 Might Not Be the End

What To Know Kim Fields teased whether Part 7 of The Upshaws will truly be the end of the series.

The Netflix sitcom premiered its final episodes on Thursday, January 15.

Fields thanked fans for supporting the show’s latest episodes via social media.

The final episodes of The Upshaws have officially dropped on Netflix, but it may not mark the last time fans see the show’s titular family on the small screen.

Kim Fields, who plays Upshaw family matriarch Regina, promoted Part 7 of The Upshaws on the Wednesday, January 14, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. During the interview, Kelly Ripa nearly brought Fields to tears while talking about her costars Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes, who play Regina’s husband, Bennie, and Regina’s sister, Lucretia, respectively.

“What is it like working together so collaboratively and then knowing that it’s coming to [an end]?” Ripa asked. Before she got too emotional, Fields joked to Mark Consuelos, “Get your wife, man! Get your wife!”

The actress went on to clarify that she and her costars are saying “see you later” rather than goodbye. “We’ve been together five years, and five really trying and challenging years, society-wise. The [SAG-AFTRA] strike, the [Los Angeles] fires, COVID, the pandemic,” she shares. “So, we’ve been through a lot as an entire family, let alone what the Upshaws have been through. And so, being there for all of you during all of those trying times has been such an honor for us.”

Fields noted that it’s been “very hard” to bid farewell to the series, even though it may not be the end of The Upshaws‘ TV journey. “We go, ‘We’re not saying goodbye. We’re saying see you later,’ and we keep in touch in our family threads,” she said.

Netflix has not announced any plans for The Upshaws beyond Part 7, which premiered on Thursday, January 15. The series, which premiered in 2021, follows the day-to-day ups and downs of a working-class family in Indiana.

The series also stars Jermelle Simon, Khali Spraggins, and Journey Christine as Regina and Bennie’s kids, as well as Diamond Lyons as Bennie’s other son, Kelvin, whom he shares with a former partner, played by Gabrielle Dennis.

Fields celebrated the final part’s release via Instagram on Thursday. “ITS. HAPPENING. NOW PLAYING: THE UPSHAWS. The dope AF 🔥 has dropped! Lil reunion vibe to kick us off. 😉,” she captioned a clip from the show featuring herself with Jenifer Lewis and her former Living Single costar Kim Coles. “Thrilled to direct the 1st & 11th eps. We love how you love us. HERE. WE. GO.”

In a Friday Instagram post, Fields reacted to the series making it into Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. list. “WOKE UP IN THE TOP 10!! THANK YOU!!” she wrote. “We love how you love The Upshaws! THAT’S HOW YOU DROP NEW SH🔥T!✨🥂✨🥂✨🥂✨.”

Fans shared their love for the series in the post’s comments. “I.Love.This.Show.And.Congratulations 👏🏾🥳🎊🎉🎈.And. I 😘😘You!” one person wrote. Another added, “Gonna binge this weekend and then cry 😢.”

Someone else shared, “Watched the last season already, I’m going to miss this show .. crazy it’s ending.” A different user commented, “Binge watched the last season yesterday and so sad to see it go. 😍🙌.”

The Upshaws, Part 7, Now Streaming, Netflix