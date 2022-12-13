Pamela Anderson’s Tell-All Netflix Documentary Is Coming in January

Off the heels of Hulu’s scripted television series Pam & Tommy, Netflix has revealed its upcoming documentary about Pamela Anderson is scheduled to debut in January 2023. Pamela, a love story, features an “intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells,” according to an official log line. “Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.”

According to Vanity Fair, while filming the documentary, Anderson discovered Pam & Tommy was in the works, chronicling her and her ex-husband Tommy Lee during the time their home movies were stolen and sold for over $75 million. She was not involved in the creation, and the limited drama series was made without her consent. The documentary has her full involvement and is where she intends to set the record straight about the project, the stolen tapes, her love life, and her perception within the media.

The initial announcement of the documentary came with a photo of a hand-written note from Anderson.

“My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / Wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / And alive to tell the real story,” she wrote.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” Netflix said in a statement. “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

Pamela, a love story, comes from Emmy-nominated documentarian Ryan White (The Keepers) and is slated to coincide with Anderson’s HarperCollins memoir Love, Pamela, which is releasing January 31 and covering similar topics.

Check out some first-look photos from the upcoming documentary below.

Pamela, a love story, Documentary Premiere, January 31, 2023, Netflix