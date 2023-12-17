Netflix Announces ‘The One Piece’ Anime Adaptation of ‘The East Blue’ Saga (VIDEO)

On the second day of Jump Festa 2024, Netflix announced a new anime adaptation of One Piece that will begin with the iconic East Blue saga.

The acclaimed WIT Studio, renowned for its work on acclaimed shows like Spy x Family and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, will animate this upcoming anime series titled The One Piece.

Currently in the production phase, The One Piece is slated to stream globally exclusively on the streaming service. This marks a notable collaboration with Netflix and The One Piece production committee, consisting of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation.

In a joint statement, the committee conveyed their excitement for this groundbreaking project, “which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years.” With The One Piece, the committee aims to offer viewers a fresh yet familiar experience, leveraging cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga.

In addition to this news, another manga by Oda, conceived when he was only 19 years old, has received an anime adaptation. Premiering in January 2024, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation unfolds an action-packed narrative featuring Ryuma, a samurai navigating a world disrupted by an ominous force—a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction.

Savvy One Piece fans will know the name Ryuma from the Thriller Bark arc of the One Piece story. Any connection between One Piece and Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has yet to be announced.

Penned by Eiichiro Oda, The One Piece celebrated its 25th anniversary in July 2022 and has achieved impressive sales, surpassing 510 million comics globally. The live-action One Piece series, exclusively available on Netflix, has garnered critical acclaim. Concurrently, the TV anime series produced by Toei Animation has been on air since 1999, recently producing an episode that made it on TV Insider’s Best Episodes of 2023 list.

The One Piece, TBA, Netflix

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, Series Premiere, January 2024