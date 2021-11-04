‘NCIS’: Patricia Richardson Guest Stars as McGee’s Mother-in-Law (PHOTOS)

Patricia Richardson as Judy Price Fielding in NCIS
Once again, a member of Special Agent Timothy McGee’s (Sean Murray) family is caught up in the middle of a case on NCIS. (That’s how we previously met Troian Bellisario as his sister, Jamey Sheridan as his father, and Lily Tomlin as his grandmother.)

In the November 8 episode of the CBS drama, “Docked,” the team investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship. And, as the promo (below) reveals, it’s McGee’s mother-in-law, Judy (played by guest star Patricia Richardson), who discovers the body. Yes, that means Margo Harshman is back as McGee’s wife, Delilah. (She was last seen in Season 18’s “Head of the Snake.”)

Plus, Torres connects with a person with ties to the victim during the case-of-the-week.

“We met on the second day of the cruise,” Judy tells McGee in interrogation, as the rest of the team — Alden Parker (Gary Cole), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) — observes. “One thing led to another…” McGee gets it. “We were intimate with each other,” she continues. Again, he gets it. “Would it help the investigation if I went into more detail?” she asks.

Scroll down for a look at the photos for “Docked,” featuring Delilah and Judy joining McGee and the team in the bullpen.

Diona Reasonover, Sean Murray, Gary Cole in NCIS
What has Kasie (Diona Reasonover) found?

Patricia Richardson as Judy Price Fielding in NCIS
Patricia Richardson as Judy Price Fielding

Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole in NCIS
Knight (Katrina Law), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Parker (Gary Cole)

Patricia Richardson as Judy Price Fielding, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres in NCIS
Judy and Torres

Sean Murray, Margo Harshman, Patricia Richardson in NCIS
Delilah (Margo Harshman) and her mother, Judy

Sean Murray as McGee, Margo Harshman as Deliliah in NCIS
McGee (Sean Murray)

Sean Murray as McGee, Margo Harshman as Deliliah in NCIS
McGee and Delilah

Sean Murray as McGee, Margo Harshman as Deliliah in NCIS
We love their love!

Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Sean Murray in NCIS
“So, about your mother-in-law, McGee…”

