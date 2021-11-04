Once again, a member of Special Agent Timothy McGee’s (Sean Murray) family is caught up in the middle of a case on NCIS. (That’s how we previously met Troian Bellisario as his sister, Jamey Sheridan as his father, and Lily Tomlin as his grandmother.)

In the November 8 episode of the CBS drama, “Docked,” the team investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship. And, as the promo (below) reveals, it’s McGee’s mother-in-law, Judy (played by guest star Patricia Richardson), who discovers the body. Yes, that means Margo Harshman is back as McGee’s wife, Delilah. (She was last seen in Season 18’s “Head of the Snake.”)

“We met on the second day of the cruise,” Judy tells McGee in interrogation, as the rest of the team — Alden Parker (Gary Cole), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) — observes. “One thing led to another…” McGee gets it. “We were intimate with each other,” she continues. Again, he gets it. “Would it help the investigation if I went into more detail?” she asks.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS