‘NCIS’: Is Parker Going to Arrest Gibbs? (VIDEO)

Mark Harmon as Gibbs in NCIS
NCIS is taking a trip to Alaska in the October 11 episode — and it looks like Gibbs (Mark Harmon) might have more to worry about than who hired hitman Paul Lemere (Jason Wiles).

In “Road to Nowhere,” the team put the pieces together and figured out that the conglomerate Sonova had Paul kill people who would’ve stopped them building a copper mine (for materials for cell phones, a billion-dollar business) in Alaska. Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) planned to fly out to check it out. Meanwhile, FBI Special Agent Parker (Gary Cole) was called back to the office by Director Sweeney (Erik Passoja), and the promo for “Great Wide Open” seems to reveal why.

As the teaser begins, Parker leads the FBI into Gibbs’ house, and they have a warrant for the suspended agent’s arrest. “Gibbs has managed to avoid paying the price for his actions. That ends today,” Director Sweeney says.

But it looks like they’ll be too late, and Gibbs will leave for Alaska — after a quick check-in with Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) at the diner. Watch the promo below for more, then scroll down for another peek at the episode via the photos of Gibbs and McGee in Alaska.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS
Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has some thinking to do.

Rocky Carroll as Vance, Mark Harmon as Gibbs in NCIS
What’s in the bag?

Sean Murray as McGee, Mark Harmon as Gibbs in NCIS
Nice footwear, McGee (Sean Murray) and Gibbs.

Sean Murray as McGee, Mark Harmon as Gibbs in NCIS
McGee and Gibbs in Alaska

Mark Harmon as Gibbs, Wayne Charles Baker as Tunu Alonak in NCIS
Gibbs and Tunu Alonak (Wayne Charles Baker), a relative of one of Lemere’s victims.

Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wayne Charles Baker in NCIS
What does Tunu know?

