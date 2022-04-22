‘NCIS’: Sean Murray’s Daughter Cay Ryan Murray Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
3 Comments
Cay Ryan Murray and Sean Murray on the NCIS set
Sonja Flemming/CBS

It’s a family affair on NCIS for Sean Murray (who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee) with the May 2 episode, and as you can see in the photos (above and below), he’s very much a proud father.

Murray’s daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, guest stars in “The Brat Pack” as Teagan Fields, who’s part of a ring of teen partygoers the team investigates after a string of break-ins at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, McGee forms a bond with Teagan, and it looks like a series of events will bring her into the bullpen at some point.

How might that time with Teagan affect McGee? Will this be a cautionary tale for him with his own kids? Series star Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Special Agent Nick Torres) did tell TV Insider that as the season heads towards its Season 19 finale — airing on May 23 — “we’re going to bring a very inside look to where [the characters] are and what tolls they’ve [endured].” This episode could mean that for McGee.

Scroll down for a look at Sean Murray with his daughter, both in-character and behind the scenes, as well as the team’s investigation.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

What are Alden Parker (Gary Cole), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) looking at?

Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker and Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Parker and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law)

Gary Cole as Parker, Wilmder Valderrama as Torres in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Who’s this guy?

Matthew Sato, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole in NCIS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Will this interrogation yield any results?

Cay Ryan Murray as Teagan Fields and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sean Murray’s daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, guest stars.

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Cay Ryan Murray as Teagan Fields in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

McGee and Teagan

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Cay Ryan Murray as Teagan Fields in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Where are McGee and Teagan going?

Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray in NCIS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Look at those smiles!

Cay Ryan Murray, Sean Murray on the NCIS set
Sonja Flemming/CBS

In the bullpen

Sean Murray, Cay Ryan Murray on the NCIS set
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sean Murray and his daughter, Cay Ryan Murray

Michael Zinberg, Sean Murray, and Cay Ryan Murray on the NCIS set
Michael Yarish/CBS

Director Michael Zinberg, Sean Murray, and Cay Ryan Murray on set

