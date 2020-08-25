6 Things We Want to See in ‘NCIS’ Season 18

This fall, NCIS is heading into its 18th season, something that is rare for television shows these days.

While some things have changed over the years — including Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) opening up more to his team — what hasn’t is it’s still a must-watch hit and we’re invested in these characters’ lives. And as we look ahead and expect the procedural to keep things fresh, we have a few hopes for its characters and relationships.

Scroll down for our hopes regarding an ongoing case, a major exit, a milestone episode, and more.

NCIS, Season 18, Fall 2020, CBS