6 Things We Want to See in ‘NCIS’ Season 18

This fall, NCIS is heading into its 18th season, something that is rare for television shows these days.

While some things have changed over the years — including Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) opening up more to his team — what hasn’t is it’s still a must-watch hit and we’re invested in these characters’ lives. And as we look ahead and expect the procedural to keep things fresh, we have a few hopes for its characters and relationships.

Scroll down for our hopes regarding an ongoing case, a major exit, a milestone episode, and more.

Maria Bello as Jack in NCIS
Patrick Wymore/CBS

Something unique for Jack's exit

Characters have come and gone over the years (with some dying), but we’re hoping that we don’t get any feelings of déjà vu when forensic psychologist Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane’s (Maria Bello) final episode comes. So no surprise gunshot out of nowhere or off-screen death (or “death”), no secret child (especially since she’s still building a relationship with the daughter she’d given up for adoption), and no explanation in the next episode.

NCIS Season 18 Hopes Personal Lives McGee Delilah Relationship
Sonja Flemming/CBS

More of the characters' personal lives

We occasionally go home with the agents, but unless it’s Gibbs’ house, it’s rare and usually only when it involves a case. We know there’s an episode coming up with McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, fellow federal agent Delilah (Margo Harshman), but let’s see more of her. And let’s see Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) wife again, too (with a possible appearance from her father).

Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham in NCIS Season 18 as Torres and Bishop
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Something significant for Bishop and Torres' possible relationship

The last thing NCIS needs to do is drag their potential relationship out like they did former team members Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), whom fans never got to see together onscreen. If Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) are going to cross that line from partners and friends to a romantic relationship and it’s not happening in Season 18, at least show something to acknowledge that. If they’re not going to get together at all, make that clear too.

NCIS Season 18 Hopes Opioids Case
Sonja Flemming/CBS

A conclusion to the opioids case

Fans of the NCIS franchise know that an ongoing arc can last years (such as the mole hunt on Los Angeles). The case involving the counterfeit opioids (on which the daughter of Gibbs’ old friend, Joe Spano’s Fornell, nearly died after overdosing) is going to be part of the upcoming 18th season. Let’s see Gibbs find the supplier in Canada and all involved and close that case for good. It’s been left open since the Season 16 finale; it doesn’t need to carry over another year.

NCIS Season 18 - A Many Splendored Thing - Episode 400 - Mark Harmon and David McCallum
Patrick McElhenney/CBS

A 400th episode that lives up to the hype

The CBS procedural is celebrating quite the milestone in Season 18: 400 episodes is no laughing matter. The installment is set to explore how Gibbs met retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), his longtime friend and confidant, and considering that’s a relationship that’s been part of the show since the very beginning, expectations are high. The series’ 300th episode, “Scope,” is one of its best, and we can only hope that this one doesn’t disappoint.

NCIS Season 18 Hopes Past Characters Return Tony Ziva
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Past characters return

Yes, we would love to see both Tony and Ziva back together (preferably with their daughter) after they reunited offscreen in Season 17, but there are other blasts from the past we wouldn’t mind in Season 18. Let’s see family members we haven’t in a while (like Troian Bellisario as McGee’s sister or Bishop’s brothers) or even agents or local law enforcement who have worked with the team before.

NCIS

