‘NCIS: Origins’ Photos: Adam Campbell’s Young Ducky Reunites With Gibbs

Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3 'The Edge'
The hat! Adam Campbell reprises his role as a young Ducky on NCIS: Origins in an episode that will also pay tribute to the late actor who played the ME on the mothership, David McCallum. Campbell will appear in the Tuesday, October 28, episode, and CBS has now released photos.

In “The Edge,” the network teases, “when Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, a liaison from D.C. headquarters and an old acquaintance of Gibbs’, arrives to evaluate whether Pendleton needs an in-house medical examiner, not everyone trusts that’s the real reason behind his visit.” It will be Campbell’s fifth episode as Ducky in the franchise; he appeared in four episodes of NCIS opposite Sean Harmon as the young Gibbs. This will be the first time he’s with Austin Stowell‘s version. The photos offer a look at them together, and we need to know what’s in that box it appears Ducky leaves with Gibbs.

“Ducky is undeniably charming, able to win over the grumpiest of grumps,” Stowell previewed for TV Insider. “When I first got this job and I started binging all the episodes, I couldn’t help but fall in love with David McCallum’s version of the character. It felt cozy and comfortable. … There was just something so alluring about him. And Adam, it is so easy to see why he was cast, that he’s an incredible actor and he has that same magic. He has that same — and I almost want to call it like a Disney style comfort, that Pixar level comfort. There’s a reason that we all love those movies, and there’s a reason why we all love Ducky, and there’s a reason that Gibbs is so connected to him and why their bond is so strong.”

He continued, “He’s somebody that, I think it’s easier for him in this circumstance to talk with somebody outside the office. This is before they were coworkers. He’s able to share parts of himself that he guards with other people. It’s really special.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode, and then head to the comments section and let us know what you’re hoping to see when Gibbs and Ducky reunite.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
Adam Campbell is once again playing a young version of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
How does Gibbs (Austin Stowell) feel about having Ducky back in his life?

Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
Ducky’s going to get to know the team

Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
Randy (Caleb Foote)

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
Franks (Kyle Schmid)

Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
Now there’s a familiar-looking hat…

Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
Ducky and Gibbs, together again

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
What’s in the box?

