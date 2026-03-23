‘NCIS: Origins’ Sneak Peek: Is Mary Jo Leaving? (VIDEO)

What To Know Mary Jo might be transferred in the March 24 episode of NCIS: Origins.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek addressing that, the state of Gibbs’ marriage, and more.

Say it isn’t so! Could the NIS office really be losing the person who keeps it running and everything and everyone together? It’s certainly looking like that may be the case in the Tuesday, March 24, episode of NCIS: Origins, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek addresses that and more.

In “The Gambler,” CBS reveals, “When the NIS Regional Director [Toby Huss] tries to transfer Mary Jo [Tyla Abercrumbie], she reconnects with an old friend from Atlantic City to help investigate the roadside deaths of two Marines.”

Now, in our first-look clip from Season 2 Episode 12 of the NCIS prequel, Woody (Bobby Moynihan) hurries Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Randy (Caleb Foote) into the lab — “What are you waiting for, handsome? Get in here,” he says to Gibbs — where he and Phil (Ely Henry) do have important case-related details to share but are more interested in getting answers to their questions first.

Is Mary Jo transferring to Barrett’s office? “We’re trying to stop it,” Gibbs says.

Is Lala (Mariel Molino) dating someone named Johnny, and did Gail hook up with JJ? “Affirmative on both,” Randy confirms.

Also a yes? If Diane (Kathleen Kenny) is working in Los Angeles and only seeing Gibbs on the weekend. “That’s not good,” Phil says, but Woody disagrees. Watch the full sneak peek above for more of the fun banter we so love from those two.

They even brought that to the present day during the Origins crossover with NCIS. That means they’ll survive the prequel’s run to still be alive 30 years later.

“We just adore them, and we knew it would be a treat to see them later on,” Origins executive producer David J. North told us. “Also for us on Origins, Gina [Lucita Monreal] and I have a plan for certain of our characters, and in some, we don’t want to give away whether they’re still around or alive in 33 years because we want to stick with the plan that we have.”

Shared NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder, “They’re hysterical. I was on set while they were shooting, and the writer [Marco Schnabel] was laughing hysterically with it. I walked out, and he was laughing hysterically with his headphones on, and I said, ‘It’s bad form to laugh at your own work like that.’ And he goes, ‘They’re just off in their own world right now. They’re doing their own thing.’”

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS