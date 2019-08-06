9 ‘NCIS’ Franchise Characters We’d Like to See Cross Over to ‘LA’ (PHOTOS)

Perrette may not be planning on ever returning to NCIS , but she did guest star in a Season 1 episode of NCIS: LA. Abby got along well with the team, so why not bring her back and see her work with Eric and Nell this time around?

We saw Gibbs (Mark Harmon) interact with the LA team in the backdoor pilot, though we haven’t seen him and Hetty together unfortunately. Seeing how Hetty and Pride, as well as Pride and the LA team, work together could make for quite the entertaining hour. (Plus, we’d love to see what Pride thinks of the team’s eating habits.)

Neal has appeared as the CGIS special agent on both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. She could complete the NCIS trifecta if she makes the trip out to California.

Since Tony’s no longer with NCIS, this might be a bit tricky; last time he worked with the L.A. team, he needed help with an assignment. But wouldn’t it be fun for him to just so happen to be in town at the right time to find out that Rio is actually a CIA officer?

Sebastian started out as a forensic scientist, but he’s since become an agent. Since we’ve watched Eric and Nell become more than just the meerkats in Ops and join the team in the field as necessary (and even do so armed), we’d love to see those three talking about their evolving roles in the agency.

Let’s face it: the LA team could use the help of a psychologist more times than Nate (Peter Cambor) returns. And wouldn’t it be interesting to see what an outsider thinks of the team and all the trauma they’ve gone through?

We’ve seen Eaton on both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, and we have to admit, we really enjoyed her interactions with both teams. (However, when she is around, it usually means nothing good, considering she works at the CDC.) How much fun would it be to see her with the LA team?

Our main reason for wanting to see McLellan on NCIS: LA has nothing to do with her character and everything to do with the fact that she’s been on JAG, NCIS, and NCIS: New Orleans. If she appears, she’d have been on all the series in the franchise.

Considering Vance is director of the agency, it’s strange that he doesn’t show up more often, especially with some of the things that have been happening to the team over the years. (Yes, we’re specifically talking about that mole problem that lasted multiple seasons.)

While NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans have had a few crossovers over the years, NCIS: LA has been left out of the fun.

NCIS characters have appeared in mini-crossovers with Los Angeles a few times. With NCIS: Los Angeles entering its 11th season, it’s time for that to change or at least for a couple more guest appearances from across the franchise.

Check out the characters on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans we’d like to see work with the West Coast team in the gallery above.