9 ‘NCIS’ Franchise Characters We’d Like to See Cross Over to ‘LA’ (PHOTOS)
1 of
While NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans have had a few crossovers over the years, NCIS: LA has been left out of the fun.
NCIS characters have appeared in mini-crossovers with Los Angeles a few times. With NCIS: Los Angeles entering its 11th season, it’s time for that to change or at least for a couple more guest appearances from across the franchise.
Check out the characters on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans we’d like to see work with the West Coast team in the gallery above.
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, CBS
1
John McCook & Jennifer Gareis Preview Eric and Donna’s ‘B&B’ Wedding
2
OA’s Getting Romantic & Heroic in ‘FBI’ Season 6
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked By Final Jeopardy Triple Stumper & Huge Wager
4
Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Putting Brett’s Job on the Line as Kara Killmer’s Exit Nears?
5
‘Couple to Throuple’: Meet the Cast of Couples & Their Hopeful Thirds