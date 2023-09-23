It was 20 years ago, on September 23, 2003, that NCIS (previously titled NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service) premiered after a two-episode backdoor pilot on JAG the previous spring. Here we are, and the CBS hit is showing no signs of slowing down: It’s going into its 21st season and has three multi-season spinoffs (with an international version coming later this fall).

NCIS has changed quite a bit over the years, with none of its original stars from that first episode still a series regular (David McCallum now recurs). But what’s led to the complete overhaul — though Sean Murray did join in Season 1 and continues to star — only makes up a few of the most shocking moments from the procedural drama over 20 seasons so far.

So grab your gear (or, you know, snacks) and scroll down to check out some standouts (and which episodes to watch for each).

