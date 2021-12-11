A Look Back at TV Guide Magazine’s ‘NCIS’ Covers With Mark Harmon Over the Years

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Gibbs Forever Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at NCISMag.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.

This special edition of TV Guide Magazine with Mark Harmon on the front is just the latest time that NCIS‘ fearless leader — who exited in the fourth episode of the 19th season (but remains an executive producer) — graced its cover. In fact, the actor has had that honor 23 times (second only to Lucille Ball!) with 19 coming from his days on the CBS drama, starting from the first season in 2004.

See Also Our 30 Favorite Episodes of 'NCIS' With 19 seasons and over 420 episodes of Gibbs & Co., how do you choose the best ones?

Scroll down and take a look at 18 of them, as well as this special issue’s. Which is your favorite?

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS