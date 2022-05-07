‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Finale: A Special Beach Barbecue (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
Richard Gant as Raymond, Gerald McRaney as Kilbride in NCIS Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending its 13th season on a high note — but just how much will the team have to celebrate in “Come Together”?

In the May 22 finale, the team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) takes a big step in his relationship with Anna (Bar Paly).

When Will 'NCIS: LA' Reveal What Happened to Hetty?See Also

When Will 'NCIS: LA' Reveal What Happened to Hetty?

The last we heard of her she was in Syria at the site of a bombing.

Previously, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed there would be a surprise beach barbecue for a very special event to TV Insider. He promised, “everyone ends in a good place. It’s uplifting.” That should make the wait for Season 14 — picked up in March, along with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i for the 2022-2023 season — a bit easier, especially knowing that the EP teased Kensi and Deeks in “dire straits” during the case and everyone, including Retired Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), going to rescue them.

Scroll down for a look at the beach barbecue celebration.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

Richard Gant as Raymond, Gerald McRaney as Kilbride in NCIS Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What are they talking about?

Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks in NCIS: Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What’s going on?

Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Daniela Ruah as Kensi in NCIS Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Why are they smiling?

Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Bar Paly as Anna in NCIS Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Who’s winning?

Eric Christian Olsen, Caleb Castille, Daniela Ruah, Medalion Rahimi in NCIS: Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What are they celebrating?

LL Cool J as Sam, Chris O'Donnell as Callen in NCIS Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

A toast!

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles where to stream

NCIS: Los Angeles

Chris O'Donnell

Daniela Ruah

Eric Christian Olsen

LL Cool J