‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Finale: A Special Beach Barbecue (PHOTOS)

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending its 13th season on a high note — but just how much will the team have to celebrate in “Come Together”?

In the May 22 finale, the team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) takes a big step in his relationship with Anna (Bar Paly).

Previously, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed there would be a surprise beach barbecue for a very special event to TV Insider. He promised, “everyone ends in a good place. It’s uplifting.” That should make the wait for Season 14 — picked up in March, along with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i for the 2022-2023 season — a bit easier, especially knowing that the EP teased Kensi and Deeks in “dire straits” during the case and everyone, including Retired Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), going to rescue them.

Scroll down for a look at the beach barbecue celebration.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS