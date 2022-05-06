‘NCIS: LA’ Episode 300 Will See Major Changes in the Agents’ Personal Lives

Family matters more than ever in the 300th episode of the military crime drama NCIS: Los Angeles. Sure, the milestone offers up plenty of action — two men try to break into a base and are blown up by their own explosives — but it also delivers big changes in the agents’ personal lives. “Some are struggles, but they’re also heartfelt,” says R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer of the NCIS spinoff since its 2009 debut.

The winner for “world most rocked” is Sam Hanna (LL Cool J, above). The series introduces the onetime Navy SEAL’s dad, Raymond (Richard Gant, below, in a recurring role), a former Marine suffering from Alzheimer’s. He can no longer live alone, so Sam sells his houseboat and the two move into a new home together.

“They’re both very stubborn, prideful men,” Gemmill says. Raymond balks at house rules — no alcohol, for one — and “wants to know what happens when he brings a lady friend home, which Sam does not even want to think about,” he adds with a laugh. “It’s going to be a rocky road, in a fun way, as these two try to find common ground.”

Romance, however, is all that Callen (Chris O’Donnell) can think about. He’s ready to propose to his girlfriend, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), and formally asks her dad, Arkady (Vyto Ruginis), for his blessing. “Arkady says no. It throws Callen for a loop,” the producer teases. Don’t worry, Sam later reassures him: Anna will do what she wants.

What married colleagues Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) want is a family of their own. They make a decision in that department that will “lead to a win and change their lives forever,” Gemmill hints. It involves helping Rosa (Natalia del Riego), the refugee Kensi met in the January 9 episode.

Looking ahead to the May 22 season finale, Kensi and Deeks will face “dire straits” while investigating another case and must be rescued by an all-hands-on-deck operation that even includes big boss Kilbride (Gerald McRaney). Gemmill promises the team will assemble for a sunnier reason as well: a surprise beach barbecue to celebrate a very special event. The final moment will have you shedding happy tears — and joyfully anticipating Season 14. Says Gemmill, “Everyone ends in a good place. It’s uplifting.”

