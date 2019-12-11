Dina Meyer Returns to Get Help From the ‘NCIS: LA’ Team (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
Bill Inoshita/CBS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah)

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Time for a serious conversation?

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Dina Meyer returns as Veronica Stephens.

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell)

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Veronica and Callen

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Veronica

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Deeks and Kensi

Bill Inoshita/CBS

What’s on the computer screen?

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Veronica and Deeks, ready for action

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Deeks and Callen

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Who’s in the truck?

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Sam, Veronica, Callen, and Deeks

NCIS: Los Angeles is kicking off the new year with a returning guest star.

Dina Meyer returns in the January 5 episode, “Groundwork.” (She first appeared in Season 10’s “Heist.”) CIA Officer Veronica Stephens turns to the team for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty (Linda Hunt) asked her to bring to the United States disappears.

Is Hetty Going to Retire Soon on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?See Also

Is Hetty Going to Retire Soon on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

Sam has a plan in place for the team when she does.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Meyer’s return as she works with Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Kensi (Daniela Ruah), and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen).

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles