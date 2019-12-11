Dina Meyer Returns to Get Help From the ‘NCIS: LA’ Team (PHOTOS)

NCIS: Los Angeles is kicking off the new year with a returning guest star.

Dina Meyer returns in the January 5 episode, “Groundwork.” (She first appeared in Season 10’s “Heist.”) CIA Officer Veronica Stephens turns to the team for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty (Linda Hunt) asked her to bring to the United States disappears.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Meyer’s return as she works with Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Kensi (Daniela Ruah), and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen).

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS