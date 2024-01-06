Teamwork makes the dream work, and we know that these two agents working together get the job done. LL Cool J has brought his NCIS: Los Angeles role of Sam Hanna to the island for Hawai’i Season 3 in a recurring capacity, and he’ll be working alongside Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) in the premiere.

Sam showed up to help Jane and Kate (Tori Anderson) in the Season 2 finale while they were under fire in Caracas after previously working together in the three-show crossover. After, he reminded Jane that she had his number if she needed anything else.

“All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber in a statement as part of the announcement of LL Cool J’s recurring role for Season 3.

Added Lachey at the time, “One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

Now, in the February 12 premiere, “Run and Gun,” after passing her medical and psych evaluations, Jane is surprised to see Sam is the one conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Jane in Las Vegas to locate the hacker. The episode’s photos, which you can check out above and below, mainly offer a look at Sam working alongside Jane, plus a glimpse of Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami). Scroll down to check them out.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 10/9c, CBS