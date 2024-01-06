‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: See LL Cool J Reprise ‘LA’ Role Alongside Vanessa Lachey (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant — 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

 More

Teamwork makes the dream work, and we know that these two agents working together get the job done. LL Cool J has brought his NCIS: Los Angeles role of Sam Hanna to the island for Hawai’i Season 3 in a recurring capacity, and he’ll be working alongside Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) in the premiere.

Sam showed up to help Jane and Kate (Tori Anderson) in the Season 2 finale while they were under fire in Caracas after previously working together in the three-show crossover. After, he reminded Jane that she had his number if she needed anything else.

“All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber in a statement as part of the announcement of LL Cool J’s recurring role for Season 3.

Added Lachey at the time, “One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

Now, in the February 12 premiere, “Run and Gun,” after passing her medical and psych evaluations, Jane is surprised to see Sam is the one conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Jane in Las Vegas to locate the hacker. The episode’s photos, which you can check out above and below, mainly offer a look at Sam working alongside Jane, plus a glimpse of Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami). Scroll down to check them out.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 10/9c, CBS

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere - 'Run and Gun'
Karen Neal/CBS

It’s good to see Sam (LL COOL J) again.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere
Karen Neal/CBS

What’s on the computer?

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and LL Cool J as Sam Hanna — 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere
Karen Neal/CBS

Jane’s (Vanessa Lachey) show, she drives.

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere - 'Run and Gun'
Karen Neal/CBS

Run, Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami)!

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant — 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere
Karen Neal/CBS

What happened here?

Vanessa Lachey and LL Cool J — 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere
Karen Neal/CBS

Vanessa Lachey and LL COOL J

NCIS: Hawai'i

LL Cool J

Vanessa Lachey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Aaron Abrams as Hader and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' - Season 14, Episode 1
1
‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Goes Undercover With Guest Star Aaron Abrams in Season 14 Premiere
Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS
2
‘NCIS: Origins’ Prequel About Young Gibbs Ordered — How Will Mark Harmon Be Involved?
Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' Season 2
3
‘Minx’ Canceled at Starz After 2 Seasons
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 1
4
‘Chicago P.D.’: Upton’s Methods Are Questioned in Season 11 Premiere
'Bob Hearts Abishola,' 'FBI: International,' and 'Chicago Fire'
5
7 Shows Facing Major Cast & Relationship Changes in 2024