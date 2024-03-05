[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 21 Episode 4 “Left Unsaid.”]

Okay, we’ll admit we were among those hoping for an appearance from Special Agent Kensi Blye tonight, considering the episode was directed by Daniela Ruah, who played the badass agent on NCIS: LA from 2009 to 2023.

But we’re happy to have Ruah (who previously directed episodes of NCIS: LA) bring her knowing eye to helming NCIS. “It was the first time I was directing on ‘the mothership’ as we lovingly call it,” Ruah tells us in Case Closed, our NCIS aftershow. “It almost didn’t matter what came my way in terms of storyline, I just wanted to be part of it and work with the crew and cast of NCIS. I was received with open arms – like a wonderful, warm hug.”

Her passion for directing showed in this classic case-of-the-week storyline where the team chased down a petty officer’s murderer, who turned out to be someone a little too close to home. It also included a comedic through line about Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trying to hide the fact that he sometimes cheated on his strict fitness regimen from his new temporary roommate, boss Alden Parker (Gary Cole). “Wilmer’s a funny guy,” Ruah says. “He brings a comedic timing. My job is just to capture it. Maybe I throw in a possible improv.”

Considering we last saw Kensi in the NCIS: LA series finale, discovering that her dream had come true, and she was finally pregnant with hubs/fellow agent Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), we had to know if Ruah wonders as much as we do what her alter ego is doing now. As Ruah was sharing with us that she calculated Kensi’s due date and would always love the character she’d played for so long, she realized she was wearing an outfit she’d taken home from set that had been part of Kensi’s onscreen wardrobe – sweater, jeans, and signature boots. She cracks about how the writers might have worked Kensi’s motherhood into a script: “Do we now have an episode with Kensi fighting with a baby in her arms? I wouldn’t put it past her. Or is she out of the game for a couple months?”

Ruah also told us how she feels about the upcoming Paramount+ series (nicknamed) NCIS: Europe which reunites beloved NCIS couple Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo). “I think it’s the best thing ever,” Ruah says. “They had time to go off and do other things. These roles are so establishing for us who have been cast members on the show. For them to pick up these two characters that people fell so madly in love with — even I was shipping ‘Tiva’ — it’s a wonderful idea, and I’m so excited to watch it.”

As for a Kensi and Deeks spinoff? “I don’t know that I could see one in the near future,” Ruah says. “Eric’s really busy doing what he’s doing and loving that. I’m loving this. I would never say never, but in the near future, that’s probably not on the table. It’s important for us to go and find ourselves in other things. The show was important and special to us, but it’s like leaving the nest.”

You’ll get to see Ruah’s behind-the-camera talents again in an episode of NCIS: Hawai’i coming up in April. Ruah, who does not appear in the hour, reveals that the plot takes deep dives into the characters and, “I think it’s the darkest episode they’ve ever had. The crime that’s committed and what we find out over the course of the episode…it’s not a pleasant story.”

Check out the video for more from Ruah about working with Sean Murray and LL Cool J; what Agents Kensi, Knight (Katrina Law), and Ziva have in common; and more of her thoughts on what it takes to direct a top-notch hour of TV. Hey, we may even see her pulling double duty at some point. Ruah tells us, “I am not opposed at all to showing up as Kensi in one of the NCIS shows.”

