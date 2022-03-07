‘NCIS’: See Torres & Knight With the ‘Hawai’i’ Team in the Crossover (PHOTOS)

Katrina Law is returning to Hawai’i — she previously starred on Hawaii Five-0 — and Wilmer Valderrama is joining her on the island for an upcoming NCIS crossover.

The March 28 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, “T’N’T,” sees Special Agents Nick Torres (Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Law, playing a different character on NCIS even though technically it’s part of the same universe as H50) heading to the island for a case. The photos released for the hour show Torres working mainly with Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), while it looks like Knight will be spending time with Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) in his office.

See Also 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Connects Jane Tennant to Gibbs Plus, which of his rules set her on her current career path?

As Torres and Knight discover, a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence. Considering Knight only started working with the NCIS team at the end of last season before joining them full time this year, there aren’t many cases that could be, and the guest cast doesn’t offer any hints.

We do, however, know that Gary Cole and Diona Reasonover will be playing their NCIS characters, Alden Parker and Kasie Hines, thanks to the guest stars. Chances are that’ll be over a video call.

Scroll down for a look at “T’N’T” to see Torres and Knight on the island.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays. 10/9c, CBS