‘NCIS’: See Torres & Knight With the ‘Hawai’i’ Team in the Crossover (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Katrina Law is returning to Hawai’i — she previously starred on Hawaii Five-0 — and Wilmer Valderrama is joining her on the island for an upcoming NCIS crossover.

The March 28 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, “T’N’T,” sees Special Agents Nick Torres (Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Law, playing a different character on NCIS even though technically it’s part of the same universe as H50) heading to the island for a case. The photos released for the hour show Torres working mainly with Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), while it looks like Knight will be spending time with Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) in his office.

As Torres and Knight discover, a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence. Considering Knight only started working with the NCIS team at the end of last season before joining them full time this year, there aren’t many cases that could be, and the guest cast doesn’t offer any hints.

We do, however, know that Gary Cole and Diona Reasonover will be playing their NCIS characters, Alden Parker and Kasie Hines, thanks to the guest stars. Chances are that’ll be over a video call.

Scroll down for a look at “T’N’T” to see Torres and Knight on the island.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays. 10/9c, CBS

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS
Karen Neal/CBS

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jane (Vanessa Lachey) are going to clash, aren’t they?

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

What happened here?

Noah Mills as Jesse, Vanessa Lachey as Jane, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Alex Tarrant as Kai in NCIS Hawa'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Jesse (Noah Mills), Jane, Torres, and Kai (Alex Tarrant)

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Welcome to Hawai’i, Knight (Katrina Law).

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Jane

Wilmer Valderrama as Torres in NCIS Hawa'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Torres

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Knight’s working with Ernie (Jason Antoon).

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Who are they chasing?

Alex Tarrant as Kai, Noah Mills as Jesse, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, Katrina Law as Knight in NCIS Hawaii
Karen Neal/CBS

Kai, Jesse, Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami), and Knight

