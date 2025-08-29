‘NCIS’: Behind the Scenes With Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo & More Stars Over the Years (PHOTOS)

'NCIS' stars behind the scenes
Monty Brinton / CBS; Cliff Lipson / CBS; Monty Brinton / CBS

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS has graced our TV screens for more than 20 years, and in that time, there have been more than a few fun behind-the-scenes moments for the stars.

As we gear up for the latest chapter in the TV universe with the upcoming series NCIS: Tony & Ziva, we’re taking a look back at some of those candid moments. Below, scroll down for an inside look at the fun had by Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and more stars in the gallery roundup.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 4 (three episodes), Paramount+

For a deep-dive into all things Tony, Ziva, and NCIS, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s NCIS: Tony & Ziva special issue, available for purchase online at TIVA.tvgm2025.com and on newsstands August 22.

PHOTO: ...... ...Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly...joke around during a production break Tony and Ziva go undercover posing as a married couple who are assassins, in order to pinpoint the actual killers' identity and their target in
Monty Brinton / CBS

In the notorious 2005 episode “Under Covers,” Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) posed as a married couple and might have slept together, but there’s no question about de Pablo and Weatherly’s real-life affection for each other.

Monty Brinton/CBS ÃÂ©2012 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights

Weatherly peers through the mystery of 2012’s “The Tell.”

Michael Weatherly in 'NCIS'
Ron P. Jaffe / CBS

The actor faces a smaller-than-usual camera to chat with NCIS headquarters while on a mission in Italy in “Playing With Fire,” from the ninth season.

Michael Weatherly..and Cote de Pablo When a teenage student at a Quantico base high school with a bomb attached to his body holds classmates hostage...Gibbs manages to enter the classroom to establish a relationship with the boy and leaves Tony to act as lead on the situation....in
Monty Brinton/CBS

De Pablo and Weatherly consult between scenes while shooting the 2006 episode “Bait,” from Season 3. In it, Tony has to take the lead while Gibbs is negotiating with a high schooler who has a bomb attached to his body.

The NCIS team celebrates their milestone 150th episode with a cake-cutting ceremony. Pictured: Series regulars Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Cote de Pablo, Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Pauley Perrette, Michael Weatherly and special guest star Robert Wagner (left to right)
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2009 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The NCIS cast celebrated their 150th episode in 2009. From left: Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, de Pablo, Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Pauley Perrette, Weatherly, and special guest star Robert Wagner, who played Tony’s father in 13 episodes.

Probationary Agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) investigate the disappearance of a Navy petty officer who is the sole witness in an upcoming murder trial on "NCIS," Tuesday, December 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ziva thinks handcuffs are a better form of identification than a badge. Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray) chooses more traditional credentials.

“The Stories We Leave Behind” – As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Thursday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Weatherly (with Brian Dietzen and Murray) returned to NCIS in early 2024 to pay tribute to Ducky and the late McCallum.

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2006 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Weatherly and de Pablo look pretty young! “Tiva” had hardly begun when Tony and Ziva were working together in 2006’s “Sandblast,” which introduced a different love interest for Tony that lasted through the fourth season.

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

That’s former NFL player Tony Gonzalez with Weatherly and Emily Wickersham (Agent Ellie Bishop). He guest-starred in 2014 as an NCIS agent investigating Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Weatherly, Dietzen, de Pablo, Murray, and McCallum take a light break during the dark 2010 episode “Moonlighting,” in which the bodies piled up and one of their own (a supporting player, but still!) was responsible.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Matt Jones works on a scene with de Pablo and Weatherly in 2012 as probationary agent Ned Dornaget, who is trying to join the field agents. He makes it, but tragically lasted only six episodes.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Not a bad bunch of people to get stuck in an elevator with! In the 10th-season finale in 2013, the team have to defend their own agency against a federal witch hunt that focuses on their sometimes unconventional methods.

