‘Murderville’: Will Arnett & Friends Solve Crimes in Netflix Mystery Comedy (PHOTOS)

'Murderville,' Will Arnett as Terry Seattle
Will Arnett is putting a comedic twist on the average police procedural with the new Netflix series Murderville, which premieres on February 3. Starring Arnett as homicide detective Terry Seattle, each episode of the series — based on the BAFTA award-winning English series Murder in Successville — will see Terry work together with a celebrity guest star to solve a new crime… only they have no idea what’s going on.

“For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them,” reads the show’s description.

“Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.”

The show’s lineup of celebrity appearances includes Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone. Joining Arnett in the show’s main cast is Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

Arnett shared his excitement in a post on social media video, telling fans in a video, “It’s a lot of fun, and sometimes they guessed right and sometimes they guess wrong.”

 

Murderville, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 3, Netflix

Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) & Annie Murphy
Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) & Annie Murphy

Terry & Kumail Nanjiani
Terry & Kumail Nanjiani

Terry, Conan O'Brien, & Amber Kang (Lilan Bowden)
Terry, Conan O'Brien, & Amber Kang (Lilan Bowden)

Terry, Sharon Stone, & Dr. Madison Chen (Samantha Cutaran)
Terry, Sharon Stone, & Dr. Madison Chen (Samantha Cutaran)

Terry & Ken Jeong
Terry & Ken Jeong

Amber, Terry, & Marshawn Lynch
Amber, Terry, & Marshawn Lynch

Terry
Terry

