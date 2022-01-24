‘Murderville’: Watch the Trailer for Will Arnett’s Improv Procedural Crime Comedy (VIDEO)

How many times will the celebrity guest stars of Murderville break? That seems to be the appropriate question for the new Netflix procedural crime comedy (premiering February 3), based on the trailer.

Homicide Division’s Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is joined by a new celebrity guest star as his partner for each day’s new murder case, and as a result, those stars are put in some wild situations — for which they don’t have a script or any idea what will happen to them. Take, for instance, Ken Jeong, whom Terry has put himself in the outline for a dead body at a crime scene, “slowly be dying,” and keep track of the evidence.

Conan O’Brien has to struggle to maintain an undercover persona with quite the name, while Sharon Stone must do a “very thick” German accent. Watch the trailer below for their guest spots, as well as Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Marshawn Lynch’s, and more.

As Netflix explains, in Murderville, these celebrity guest stars and Terry “will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.” The six-episode series is based off the BAFTA award winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.

The comedy also stars Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

Krister Johnson serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Joining Johnson and Arnett as executive producers are Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, and Brian Steinberg. Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff serve as directors. The series is also written by Anna Drezen, Chadd Gindin, Craig Rowin, Jack Kukoda, Marina Cockenberg, Kerry O’Neill, Hannah Levy, and Adriana Robles.

Murderville, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 3, Netflix