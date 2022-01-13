‘New Girl’ Stars Reunite to Host Rewatch Podcast ‘Welcome to Our Show’

The stars of New Girl are reuniting for an iHeartRadio rewatch podcast hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris.

Beginning January 24, Welcome to Our Show will launch its debut episode with new installments dropping every Monday. Fans can tune in to listen as Deschanel, Simone, and Morris reminisce about their experience on the New Girl set through the lens of several seasons of episodes. Get ready to hear never-before-told stories and favorite memories as the pals open up.

“Welcome to Our Show will bring listeners the same hilarious and warm-hearted energy that New Girl originally brought to its audience just over 10 years ago,” said Will Pearson, Chief Operating Officer, iHeartPodcast Network. “It was simply one of the funniest and most relatable shows in recent decades and we’re excited to have Zooey, Hannah and Lamorne join the iHeartRadio family to relive the show’s best moments and leave us nostalgic for another laugh in the loft.”

New Girl debuted in 2011 and aired on Fox for seven seasons until 2018, telling the story of Jess (Deschanel), a woman that finds herself moving into a loft with three male roommates after a breakup. The comedy chronicled the lives of the loft’s inhabitants both permanent and part-time such as Cece (Simone) and Winston (Morris).

“I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on New Girl,” Deschanel said in a statement.

Echoing her sentiments are Simone who shared, “New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince. Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I’m so excited that we’ve created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!”

Morris is equally eager to delve into the podcast’s behind-the-scenes secrets as he revealed, “The fans have been flooding my inbox and timelines with requests for behind-the-scenes intel. Well, here we go! We’re so pumped that iHeart is giving us this platform to connect with our fans. So dope. All of their questions will be answered….and we also tell weird stories.”

The friends will also play a unique version of the show’s game, True American, with made-up rules, lots of confusion, and plenty of laughs. Expect to hear from fan-favorite cast members, guest stars, producers, and more who will accompany the trio to dissect the show’s library of episodes.

Don’t miss it, check out Welcome to Our Show (click here for the podcast’s iHeart landing page) when it becomes available everywhere podcasts are heard on January 24.

New Girl, Streaming now, Netflix