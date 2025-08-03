‘Murdaugh Murders’ on Hulu: Cast vs. Real-Life Counterparts (PHOTOS)

The double murder scandal that gripped the nation for years with so many twists and turns is getting the screen treatment (again) in Hulu’s Murdaugh Murders. The show will dramatize the deadly events surrounding the title South Carolina family, with a cast of TV favorites portraying them and the people in their lives.

The series adapts journalist Mandy Matney’s hit Murdaugh Murders Podcast, which chronicled the story of Alex Murdaugh’s downfall in real time, beginning just days after his wife Maggie and youngest son Alex were brutally murdered on their hunting property — a crime he’d later be convicted of — and continuing on through a faked roadside shooting, the unearthing of a massive embezzlement scheme, and a trial that had one last surprise in store for everyone.

As Matney would put it, the story is a “big deal,” and Hulu’s adaptation will be the latest effort to tell it on screen, following Lifetime’s movie version Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, Tubi’s The Murdaugh Murders, and docuseries like Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, and Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.

Before the series arrives to the streamer, take a look at the cast of Murdaugh Murders, alongside their real-life counterparts, below.

Murdaugh Murders, Premieres September 27, Hulu