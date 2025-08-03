‘Murdaugh Murders’ on Hulu: Cast vs. Real-Life Counterparts (PHOTOS)

Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Joshua Boucher / Pool / The State / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The double murder scandal that gripped the nation for years with so many twists and turns is getting the screen treatment (again) in Hulu’s Murdaugh Murders. The show will dramatize the deadly events surrounding the title South Carolina family, with a cast of TV favorites portraying them and the people in their lives.

The series adapts journalist Mandy Matney’s hit Murdaugh Murders Podcast, which chronicled the story of Alex Murdaugh’s downfall in real time, beginning just days after his wife Maggie and youngest son Alex were brutally murdered on their hunting property — a crime he’d later be convicted of — and continuing on through a faked roadside shooting, the unearthing of a massive embezzlement scheme, and a trial that had one last surprise in store for everyone.

As Matney would put it, the story is a “big deal,” and Hulu’s adaptation will be the latest effort to tell it on screen, following Lifetime’s movie version Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, Tubi’s The Murdaugh Murders, and docuseries like Murdaugh Murders: A Southern ScandalMurdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, and Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.

Before the series arrives to the streamer, take a look at the cast of Murdaugh Murders, alongside their real-life counterparts, below.

Murdaugh Murders, Premieres September 27, Hulu

Alex Murdaugh and Jason Clarke
Netflix & Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Jason Clarke portrays Alex Murdaugh, a once-successful lawyer who was jailed for killing his wife and son after his financial misdeeds were beginning to come to light amid a wrongful death suit against his son due to a deadly boating accident.

Maggie Murdaugh and Patricia Arquette
Netflix & Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Patricia Arquette portrays Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s wife whom he murdered after killing their son.

Paul Murdaugh and Johnny Berchtold
Netflix & Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Johnny Berchtold plays Paul Murdaugh, Alex’s murdered son. Paul was previously involved in a deadly boating accident that claimed the life of Mallory Beach, whose family later initiated a wrongful death suit against the Murdaughs. He also faced criminal charges for the incident before his death.

Buster Murdaugh and Will Harrison
Netflix & Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Will Harrison plays Buster Murdaugh, the eldest son of Alex and Maggie who was not present at the family’s hunting property the night of the murders.

Marion Proctor and J. Smith-Cameron
YouTube & Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron portrays Marion Proctor, Maggie’s sister, who tearfully testified at Alex’s murder trial.

Mandy Matney and Brittany Snow
Mandy Matney / Instagram & Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Brittany Snow portrays Mandy Matney, the intrepid reporter who detailed the case in real time on the podcast for which the show is named.

Curtis
Netflix & Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Mark Pellegrino plays Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a cousin who claimed Alex hired him to shoot him on the side of a road after the murders.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim O'Heir
YouTube & Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Jim O’Heir plays Dick Harpootlian, Alex’s attorney and a prominent SC politician.

Randolph Murdaugh and Gerald McRaney
Tracy Glantz/The State / Tribune News Service via Getty Images & Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Gerald McRaney plays Randolph Murdaugh, a once-prominent attorney and Alex’s father, who died of natural causes three days after Maggie and Paul were shot.

John Marvin Murdaugh and Patch Darragh
YouTube & Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Patch Darragh portrays John Marvin Murdaugh, Alex’s brother who testified on his behalf.

Randy Murdaugh and Toby Emmerich
YouTube & Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Toby Emmerich plays Randy Murdaugh, Alex’s other brother.

Mallory Beach and Madeline Popovich
Netflix & Madeline Popovich / Instagram

Madeline Popovich plays Mallory Beach, Paul’s friend who died in a boat crash and whose family sought justice against the Murdaugh family in civil court.

Connor Cook and Nicholas Cirillo
Netflix & Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Nicholas Cirillo plays Connor Cook, Paul’s former friend who was injured in the boat wreck and accused Paul of driving under the influence and attempting to blame him for it.

Morgan Doughty and Jessi Case
Netflix & Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jessi Case portrays Morgan Doughty, Paul’s former girlfriend who was also injured in the boat wreck.

Mark Tinsley and Tommy Dewey
YouTube & Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Tommy Dewey portrays Mark Tinsley, the Beach family attorney who sought financial information from Alex Murdaugh amid the wrongful death lawsuit proceedings.

Annette Griswold and Lucy Haskill
YouTube & Lucy Haskill / Instagram

Lucy Haskill plays Annette Griswold, Alex’s former paralegal who testified about Alex’s financial crimes at his family’s lawfirm.

Murdaugh Murders




