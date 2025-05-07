Hulu’s ‘Murdaugh Murders’ TV Show Cast & Premiere Details

After proving that dramatizations of straight-from-the-headlines stories can work with Good American Family, Hulu is continuing to develop its adaptation of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast. The podcast, created by South Carolina-based journalist Mandy Matney, chronicled the almost daily developments in the case of now-convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh and his ill-fated family, and the Hulu series aims to give screen life to all of it.

So what should subscribers expect from Hulu’s new Murdaugh-centric story? Here’s a look at the details available so far.

When will the Murdaugh Murders show premiere?

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for its dramatic adaptation of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast. However, production got underway in Assembly Studios in Doraville, Georgia, in March and is expected to run through mid-June.

Who stars in the Murdaugh Murders show for Hulu?

Jason Clarke was chosen to star as Alex Murdaugh, the man convicted of murdering his wife and son after his son’s DUI boat crash, resulting in the death of his friend Mallory Beach, led to a lawsuit and exposed his financial misdeeds, including embezzling funds from his storied family law firm. He was recently spotted on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Patricia Arquette, meanwhile, was cast to star as his wife, Maggie Murdaugh. She told Variety of the story, “To be married to someone who turns out to basically be a malignant narcissist is so interesting to me. The way they have kind of this enchanted life together and how completely destroyed everything got, it was such a sad, rotten American tale.”

The rest of the cast list includes:

Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh, the son responsible for the boat crash who was later murdered by Alex.

Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh, the only member of the family not involved in the deadly double homicide at the Murdaugh’s country home.

Brittany Snow as Mandy Matney, the intrepid reporter whose dogged pursuit of the case resulted in several shocking developments.

J. Smith-Cameron as Marion Proctor, Maggie’s sister who testified at the double murder trial.

Mark Pellegrino as Curtis “Eddie” Smith, the distant cousin of Alex Murdaugh whom he allegedly roped into a fake suicide scheme.

Gerald McRaney as Alex’s father Randolph Murdaugh.

Patch Darragh as Alex’s brother John Marvin Murdaugh, who testified on his behalf at the double murder trial.

Kathleen Wilhoite stars as Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaughs’ housekeeper who died on their property and whose sons’ wrongful death award was allegedly stolen by Alex Murdaugh.

Lucy Catharine Haskill as Annette, Alex’s former paralegal who testified against him at his trial.

Jim O’Heir as Dick Harpootlian, Alex’s trial lawyer who was also a local politician.

Tommy Dewey as Mark Tinsley, the Beach’s family attorney who pressed for Alex’s financial information in civil court.

Madeline Popovich as Mallory Beach, a friend of Paul’s who was killed in a boat crash with her friends.

Nicholas Cirillo as Connor Cook, Paul’s friend who was accused of driving the boat as Alex visited the crash victims in the hospital and allegedly attempted to exert influence over them.

Ryan Paynter as Anthony Cook, Mallory’s boyfriend, who was one of the boat crash victims.

Toby Emmerich as Randy Murdaugh, Alex’s brother.

Jessi Case as Morgan Doughty, Paul’s former girlfriend.

Mina Sundwall as Brooklynn White, Buster’s girlfriend.

Ramona Floyd as Lynn Goettee, Alex’s sister.

Who are the creatives involved in the Murdaugh Murders adaptation?

Matney serves as a producer on the show, while Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr are co-creators.

What else is there to know about the Murdaugh Murders show?

Fuller told The Post and Courier his vision for the series is to echo In Cold Blood by Truman Capote. Meanwhile, Matney assured the focus of the series will be on the victims, saying, “We are more confident than ever that this scripted dramatic series will help shine sunlight on all the corruption that was allowed to fester for decades and continues to mar South Carolina.”

What other series about the Murdaughs are out there?

Hulu is also the home of the 2022 docuseries Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, one of several that aired on the various streamers: Netflix also presented Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Max had Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty. There were also several TV specials include, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh on Fox Nation, a 48 Hours special, and more.

Lifetime also presented two-part dramatization of the events surrounding Alex Murdaugh called Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.