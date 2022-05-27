10 Famous Guest Stars on ‘Mork & Mindy,’ Which Ended 40 Years Ago

Were it not for Mork & Mindy, the world might have never known the comedic genius of the late Robin Williams. The two-time Emmy winner became a household name on the 1978 ABC sitcom, a spinoff of Happy Days, as he played alien visitor Mork opposite Pam Dawber as his friend and love interest Mindy.

Over the show’s four-season run—which ended 40 years ago, on May 27, 1982—Williams and Dawber shared the screen with many more stars or stars-in-the-making. Find 10 of those familiar faces in the gallery below.

Georgia Engel
Georgia Engel

This late Mary Tyler Moore Show actress guest-starred in two second-season episodes, playing Ambrosia Malspar, a meter maid who marries the eccentric Exidor (Richard Donner).

Morgan Fairchild
Morgan Fairchild

The Falcon Crest alum recurred in Season 1 as Susan Taylor, a frenemy of Mindy’s from high school.

Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman

This former teen star known for The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys guest-starred in Season 3 as Billy, a daycare-center kid with a Billy the Kid fixation.

Kim Fields
Kim Fields

Just after she debuted on The Facts of Life, Fields played young tonsillectomy patient Pattie in the Mork & Mindy Season 2 episode “Mork’s Health Hints.”

John Larroquette
John Larroquette

A few years before he argued before the Night Court, Larroquette appeared in Season 4’s “Alienation,” playing Utopian cult leader Baba Hope.

David Letterman
David Letterman

The former Late Show host marked one of his first TV appearances on Mork & Mindy, playing scammy self-help guru Ellsworth in Season 1’s “Mork Goes Erk.”

Penny Marshall
Penny Marshall

In the Mork & Mindy pilot, Mork tells Mindy about a disastrous date he once had with Laverne DeFazio, with this actress reprising her Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley character.

Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens

This Pee-wee’s Playhouse comic guest-starred in Season 4’s “Long Before We Met,” playing Dickie Nimitz, a would-be suitor of Mindy’s from high school.

Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch

This ’60s-era sex symbol, last seen on screen in UPtv’s Date My Dad, played Captain Nirvana of an enemy alien race known as the Necrotons, in two Season 2 episodes.

Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler

Like the aforementioned Marshall, Winkler appeared in the Mork & Mindy pilot, where viewers learned that it was his Happy Days character, Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, who set Laverne up on her date with Mork.

