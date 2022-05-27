10 Famous Guest Stars on ‘Mork & Mindy,’ Which Ended 40 Years Ago

Were it not for Mork & Mindy, the world might have never known the comedic genius of the late Robin Williams. The two-time Emmy winner became a household name on the 1978 ABC sitcom, a spinoff of Happy Days, as he played alien visitor Mork opposite Pam Dawber as his friend and love interest Mindy.

Over the show’s four-season run—which ended 40 years ago, on May 27, 1982—Williams and Dawber shared the screen with many more stars or stars-in-the-making. Find 10 of those familiar faces in the gallery below.